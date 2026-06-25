Philadelphia Union to Host Houston Dynamo FC in Friendly Match

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union will host Houston Dynamo FC in a friendly match on Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at WSFS Bank Sportsplex (Field 1).

The exhibition comes as both clubs prepare for the Major League Soccer season to resume following the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break.

The match marks Interim Head Coach Ryan Richter's first game in charge since assuming the role in May.

Match Information

Matchup: Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Date: Saturday, June 27

Kickoff: 11 a.m. ET

Venue: WSFS Bank Sportsplex, Field 1; 2485 Seaport Drive, Chester, PA 19013.







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