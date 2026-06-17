Philadelphia Union Waives Defender Olivier Mbaizo

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has waived defender Olivier Mbaizo, who was under contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

"We want to thank Olivier for his time spent with the club," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Jon Scheer. "We are grateful for his dedication, professionalism, and impact on the organization and wish him all the best going forward."

Mbaizo originally signed with the Union in 2018 and went on to make over 150 appearances across all competitions, including 122 MLS matches (96 starts), recording 13 assists. Additionally, Mbaizo also appeared in, and started, six MLS Cup Playoff matches.

The Philadelphia Union return to MLS action following the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break on Wednesday, July 22, hosting the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union waive defender Olivier Mbaizo on June 17, 2026.tions Unsubscribe







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