Messi and De Paul Close out FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage Action with Argentina

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul continue their FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Argentina (2W-0L-1D, 6 points), with La Albiceleste facing Jordan in their third and final Group J fixture. Kick off at Dallas Stadium is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans can watch the action live in English on FOX, and in Spanish on Telemundo, Peacock.

Group Stage Action

The defending champions enter their third and final match in Group J in search of closing out with a perfect record with three wins. In their past match, Argentina earned a 2-0 win over Austria with captain Leo Messi scoring a brace, while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul also featured in the team's starting XI. The reult sealed a place for Argentina in the Round of 32 of the tournament.

Notably, Messi's brace saw him make history with another remarkable record, as he scored his record-breaking 17th and 18th World Cup goals to become the FIFA World Cup™'s all-time leading men's goalscorer. Our Club captain also reached two other milestones in the process, reaching 18 wins to become the player with most victories in FIFA World Cup™, while also scoring in his past six appearances in the tournament to tie the record for most consecutive World Cup games with a goal.

Argentina currently lead Group J with six points after collecting two wins, first defeating Algeria 3-0 before the aforementioned victory over Austria. With a draw or, La Albiceleste will be confirmed as the group winner.

Jordan, meanwhile, arrives after two defeats and is out of contest for a spot in the Round of 32.

Additionally, Saturday's group stage meeting presents the first-ever matchup between the nations.

Messi and De Paul with Argentina

In his historic international career, Messi has guided Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América titles and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions crown, and further cemented his legacy by leading his country to a historic FIFA World Cup title in 2022.

Messi also notably holds the records for most caps (201) and most goals (122) for Argentina, while also holding the international record for most World Cup match appearances (28) and being the only player to score in the World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

De Paul, meanwhile, is featuring in a World Cup for a second time after his key role en route to lifting the cup in 2022. El Motorcito was also one of the main figures alongside Messi in La Albiceleste's 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions conquests. In all, the versatile midfielder has earned 89 caps, scoring two times, in his fruitful international career for Argentina.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2026

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