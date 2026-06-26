LIGA MX Announces First 14 LIGA MX All-Stars to Face MLS in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - LIGA MX today announced the first 14 players who will represent the Mexican league in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime. The best of both North American Leagues will face off on Wednesday, July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The highly anticipated match marks the first-ever All-Star Game played at Bank of America Stadium and will be broadcast live on MLS on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

The first 14 LIGA MX players were decided by the League's end of year awards, which include honors for the best Goalkeeper, Central Defender, Full-back, Defensive Midfielder, Attacking Midfielder, Forward, and Rookie. The Balon de Oro, LIGA MX's awards ceremony, takes place after the conclusion of both the Apertura and Clausura seasons.

The rest of the LIGA MX roster will be comprised of 14 players selected by the LIGA MX head coach of the year award winner, and 2 players selected by the Commissioner of the Mexican Football Federation, Mikel Arriola. The full 2026 LIGA MX All-Star roster and the team's head coach will be announced at a later date.

The current lineup includes former Real Madrid and current Pumas goalkeeper Keylor Navas, as well as Atlético San Luis' João Pedro, LIGA MX's top goal scorer with 26 goals during 2025-26 seasons. Other LIGA MX stars feature Tigres' 2023 Clausura champion and 2023 Campeones Cup winner Fernando Gorriarán, and FIFA World Cup 2026 player for Mexico Erik Lira, who won the 2026 Clausura with Cruz Azul.

The roster is also highlighted by former Chicago Fire FC homegrown Brian Gutierrez, who now plays for Chivas Guadalajara and is currently with the Mexico National Team at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime becomes the 5th matchup between MLS and LIGA MX, which marks the long-lasting partnership between both leagues, collaborating on other properties including Leagues Cup and the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.

2026 LIGA MX All-Star Roster (first 14 Players)

Goalkeepers (2):

Keylor Navas (Pumas)

Nahuel Guzmán (Tigres)

Defenders (3):

Federico Pereira (Toluca)

Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)

Bryan González (Guadalajara)

Midfielders (7):

Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)

Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)

Fernando Gorriarán (Tigres)

Nicolás Castro (Toluca)

Kevin Castañeda (Tijuana)

Santiago Sandoval (Guadalajara)

Brian Gutiérrez (Guadalajara)

Forwards (2):

João Pedro (Atletico San Luis)

Armando González (Guadalajara)







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2026

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