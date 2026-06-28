Colombia Prepares at Inter Miami CF Stadium Ahead of Match against Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's state-of-the-art facilities continue preparing the world's best nations playing FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Miami. This time, it was the beloved Colombian national team, which trained at Inter Miami CF Stadium ahead of their highly anticipated encounter with Portugal to close out Group K. The Cafeteros are off to a great start, earning wins in their previous two matches and securing their spot in the Round of 32, and will now be looking to maintain their top position.

Colombia is no stranger to the Club's facilities, as the South American side has called Inter Miami CF's home ground their home in four previous occasions. Los Cafeteros have an undefeated record at Inter Miami CF, after previously earning a 2-1 win over Honduras in January 2022 and defeating fellow South American side Paraguay 2-0 in November of that same year, followed by a 1-0 win against Venezuela in a friendly in November 2023 and a 2-1 win over New Zealand in November 2025.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Nations Prepared at Inter Miami CF's Facilities

Inter Miami CF Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center have served as training sites for FIFA World Cup 2026™ nations Haiti, Turkey, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and Scotland.

World Cup Fever Hits Nu Stadium with First-Ever Concert Featuring Carín León

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in full swing, Nu Stadium will continue building excitement locally by hosting its first-ever concert on June 28, featuring Mexican singer and two-time Grammy winner Carín León, who will perform the official lead single for the world's biggest sporting event, named Lighter.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2026

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