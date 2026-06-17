Colorado Rapids Transfer Midfielder Connor Ronan to Aberdeen F.C.

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has transferred Connor Ronan to Aberdeen F.C of the Scottish Premiership.

"We'd like to thank Connor for his contributions to the Colorado Rapids over the past three-and-a-half seasons," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Connor has been a top professional throughout his time with the club and played an important role both on and off the field. We're grateful for his commitment to the Rapids and wish him and his family nothing but success in the next chapter of their journey."

Ronan, 28, departs Colorado after spending the last four seasons with the club. He recorded 103 appearances across all competitions, delivering 14 assists, and scoring a pair of goals. Ronan played a key role in helping the Rapids reach the 2024 Leagues Cup Semifinals, after defeating Club América in penalties.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids transfer midfielder Connor Ronan to Aberdeen F.C. of the Scottish Premiership.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 17, 2026

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