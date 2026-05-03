Timbers Suffer 2-0 Road Result against Real Salt Lake

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







SANDY, Utah - Playing a third straight match on the road, the Portland Timbers suffered a 2-0 result against Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday afternoon. The Timbers will return home to play their first match at Providence Park in a month on Saturday, May 9, hosting Sporting Kansas City.

Record-Setting Saves

Goalkeeper James Pantemis set a new club and personal record for saves in a match with 13. The record was previously held by Jake Gleeson with 11 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 7, 2016. Prior to today's match, Pantemis' single-game high for saves was nine, set against Nashville SC on March 8, 2025.

Goal-Scoring Plays

RSL - Zavier Gozo (Sergi Solans), 10th minute: Sergi Solans received the ball in the center of the pitch, drove towards goal and played it forward for Zavier Gozo, who finished a one touch strike into the bottom right near post.

RSL - Diego Luna (Juan Manuel Sanabria), 28th minute: Diego Luna played a give-and-go with Juan Manuel Sanabria into the left side of the box before slotting a shot into the bottom right corner with his left foot.

Notes

Today's match marked Portland's third straight road game.

The Timbers will return home to play their first match at Providence Park in a month on Saturday, May 9, hosting Sporting Kansas City.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis set a new club and personal record with 13 saves in the match.

The record was previously held by Jake Gleeson with 11 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 7, 2016.

Prior to today's match, Pantemis' single-game high for saves was nine, set against Nashville SC on March 8, 2025.

Next Game

The Timbers will return home for the first time in a month to host Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park on Saturday, May 9. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (3-6-1, 10pts) vs. Real Salt Lake (6-3-1, 19pts)

May 2, 2026 - America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Real Salt Lake 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

RSL: Gozo (Solans, Sanabria), 10

RSL: Luna (Sanabria), 28

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Fory (caution), 60

POR: Smith (caution), 82

RSL: Sanabria (caution), 85

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman © (K. Miller, 46), D Bonetig (D Smith, 59), D Fory, M Bassett (F Aravena, 59), M Caicedo, F Velde, M Da Costa, F Antony, F Kelsy (F Guerra, 90+1)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, M Chara, D Jura, F Lassiter, F Mora

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Da Costa, Velde, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Antony, Kelsy, 1); FOULS: 11 (Kelsy, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 13

RSL: GK Cabral, D Junqua, D Yedlin, D Glad (D Quinton, 61), D Gozo (M Booth, 76), D Sanabria, M Luna (F Hezarkhani, 89), M Caliskan, M Spierings (M Ruiz, 89), M Guilavogui, F Solans (F Olantunji, 76)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Stajduhar, F Marczuk, M Dillon, D Katranis

TOTAL SHOTS: 25 (Gozo, 7) SHOTS ON GOAL: 15 (Gozo, 5); FOULS: 16 (Yedlin, Junqua, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Brooke Mayo, Matthew Nelson

Fourth Official: Cristian Campo Hernandez

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 20,614







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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