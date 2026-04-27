Timbers Defender Alex Bonetig Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10
Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Alex Bonetig has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10, the league announced today. Bonetig recorded his first-ever professional goal, delivering the game-winner in stoppage time in Portland's 2-1 road victory against San Diego FC on April 25. The win marked the Timbers' first road victory of the season amidst a three-match road swing.
Bonetig, 23, made his seventh appearance of the campaign for Portland last Saturday (sixth start) and has seen 591 minutes of action in his debut MLS season thus far. Notably, he scored his first goal for the Timbers and first of his professional career in the 90+6th minute of stoppage time at San Diego FC, securing Portland's third victory of the campaign in the dying minutes of the match. His 96th minute strike is tied for the latest goal for the Timbers this season, equaling Kevin Kelsy's game-winner against LAFC on April 11.
The Timbers are set to wrap up their three-game road stretch against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 2. Kickoff from America First Field is set for 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) and will feature a broadcast on FOX and Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
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