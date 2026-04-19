Timbers Drop 2-0 Result on the Road to Minnesota United FC
Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Portland Timbers dropped a 2-0 result on the road to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday evening. Tonight's match marked the first of a three-game road swing for the Timbers; next up they will travel to face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, April 25.
Goal-Scoring Plays
MIN - Tomás Chancalay (Jeffrey Diaz), 16th minute: Jeffrey Diaz collected the ball at the right-side endline before sending a pass to the top of the 18-yard box. Tomás Chancalay took one touch and struck a right-footed shot into the left side of the goal.
MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Tomás Chancalay, Joaquín Pereyra), 60th minute: From the right wing, Joaquín Pereyra played a long diagonal ball over the top for Tomás Chancalay at the back post, where he slipped a first-time pass across the six-yard box. Kelvin Yeboah came crashing in to finish the play in the back of the net.
Notes
Today's match kicked off a three-game road swing for the Timbers. Portland repeated lineups in back-to-back matches for a second time this season. Finn Surman is the only Portland field player that has played every minute this season (720). With a start in the match, Brandon Bye made his 200th MLS appearance. Bye has the third most league appearances on Portland's current roster, trailing only Diego Chara (431) and Eric Miller (220). José Caicedo has played every minute for three straight matches since debuting for the Timbers. Caicedo led Portland in completed passes tonight with 84. James Pantemis made five saves in the match.
Next Game
The Timbers will continue on the road, facing San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, April 25. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (2-5-1, 7pts) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-2-2, 14pts)
April 18, 2026 - Allianz Field (St. Paul, Minn.)
Goals By Half
1 2 F
Portland Timbers
0 0 0
Minnesota United FC
1 1 2
Scoring Summary:
MIN: Chancalay (Diaz), 16
MIN: Yeboah (Chancalay, Pereyra), 60
Misconduct Summary:
MIN: Chancalay (caution), 26
MIN: Triantis (caution), 73
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D Bonetig (Lassiter, 80), D Fory, M Bassett, M Caicedo, M Da Costa, F Velde, F Antony (Aravena, 66), F Mora Š (Kelsy, 55)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D K. Miller, D E. Miller, D Smith, M Chara, M Ortiz
TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (four players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Da Costa, Aravena, 2); FOULS: 8 (Bassett, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 5
MIN: GK Callender, D Duncan, D Romero (Padelford, 66), D Duggan, D Diaz, M Markanich, M Triantis, M Pereyra Š (Rodriguez, 90), M Gene (Gonzalez, 74), F Chancalay (Trapp, 74), F Yeboah (Dieng, 90)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Smir, D Chandler, M Taylor, F Hlongwane
TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Pereyra, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Gonzalez, 2); FOULS: 16 (Duncan, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 2
Referee: Nabil Bensalah
Assistant Referees: Ian McKay, Kevin Lock
Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
Attendance: 19,617
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
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