Crown claims first road victory of 2026 over NYCFC

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Notes:

Charlotte FC claims its first road victory of the year over 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs foe New York City FC.

The Crown finishes the weekend with 14 points in the table, bringing them to third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Kerwin Vargas scored his second goal of the season and 18th MLS goal of his career, moving him into second all-time in Charlotte FC history past Patrick Agyemang.

Forward Wilfried Zaha notched his third and fourth assists of 2026. His assist to Vargas marks his sixth match-winning assist with CLTFC, moving him past Brandt Bronico for the Club's all-time leader.

Defender Harry Toffolo contributed his third assist of the year, the fourth in 10 league starts for the Englishman since joining The Crown.

Spanish midfielder Pep Biel tallied his third assist of 2026, bringing him to seven goal contributions this season (4G/3A).

Rodolfo Aloko, 19 years old, 113 days, not only made his first MLS start but became Charlotte FC's youngest player to start an MLS match. Adam Armour was previously the youngest Charlotte FC player to start at 19 years, 167 days.

With the win, The Crown brings its all-time regular season record against NYCFC to 6W-2L-1D.

Location: Citi Field - Flushing, N.Y.

Attendance: -----

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, midfielder Pep Biel -

LINK (Passcode: 57q&$u&$)

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Morrison, Ream, Toffolo, Bronico, Biel, Westwood, Zaha, Toklomati, Aloko

Substitutions: Privett (HT'), Vargas (70'), Goodwin (77'), de la Torre (77'), Diani (90'+3')

New York City FC Starting XI: Freese; Martins, O'Toole, Gray, Gustavo, Trewin, Moralez, O'Neill, Fernandez, Wolf, Ojeda

Substitutions: Magno (67'), Parks (77'), Reid (86')

Goals:

54' - CLT - Tokolomati (Assist: Toffolo, Zaha)

90' - CLT - Vargas (Assist: Biel, Zaha)

90'+3' - NYC - Nicolas Fernandez (Unassisted)

Discipline:

3' - CLT - Brandt Bronico (yellow)

17' - NYC - Raul Gustavo (yellow)

68' - CLT - Andrew Privett (yellow)

81 - CLT - Nathan Byrne (yellow)

83' - CLT - Kristijan Kahlina (yellow)

85' - NYC - Keaton Parks (yellow)

Crown Legacy FC vs. Chattanooga FC:

Crown Legacy FC walked away with three points on Saturday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex following a 1-0 victory over Chattanooga FC.

Neither side was able to break through in the first 70 minutes until substitute forward Nathan Richmond drew a penalty and second yellow card on Chattanooga's Anthony Sorenson after getting brought down in the box. CLFC captain Hugo Mbongue stepped up to the spot and converted his chance by sending it to the bottom right corner of goal.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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