Full Time Clip: The Crown Take a Bite of the Big Apple

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







In the heated battle against the squad who eliminated The Crown from the 2025 MLS Playoffs, Charlotte FC proved to be the better of the duel tonight.

In a first half dominated in possession by New York City FC, neither side were able to break through and convert with a goal. Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina showed his special talents with multiple jaw-dropping saves to keep The Crown in the match. Particularly with his save in the 31st minute, he was a thing to marvel over on the pitch.

In the beginning moments of the second half, The Crown began to creates its own momentum. In the 54th minute, Idan Toklomati was able to break through and score making it 1-0.

With the action going back and forth, Kristijan Kahlina continued to make save after save for the squad. New York City's pressure on goal served to keep the former MLS Goalkeeper of the Year busy but his action proved to simply be the difference of the match.

The match began to feel all but over when Kerwin Vargas buried a beautiful left footed strike past Matt Freese in the 90th minute.

NYCFC then followed up quickly with a strike from Nicolás Fernández to give the home squad more life in extra time.

With the taste still from the 2025 MLS Playoffs, The Crown pulled away a crucial 2-1 defeat in a well-fought eastern conference matchup.

Charlotte FC will be back in action on Wednesday, April 22 against Orlando City to continue league play on the road.

NEXT AT THE FORTRESS

MATCH MAYHEM

Join us for Match MAYhem as The Crown hosts four home matches in the month of May! Don't miss the action in The Fortress!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.