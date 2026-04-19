Full Time Clip: The Crown Take a Bite of the Big Apple
Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
In the heated battle against the squad who eliminated The Crown from the 2025 MLS Playoffs, Charlotte FC proved to be the better of the duel tonight.
In a first half dominated in possession by New York City FC, neither side were able to break through and convert with a goal. Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina showed his special talents with multiple jaw-dropping saves to keep The Crown in the match. Particularly with his save in the 31st minute, he was a thing to marvel over on the pitch.
In the beginning moments of the second half, The Crown began to creates its own momentum. In the 54th minute, Idan Toklomati was able to break through and score making it 1-0.
With the action going back and forth, Kristijan Kahlina continued to make save after save for the squad. New York City's pressure on goal served to keep the former MLS Goalkeeper of the Year busy but his action proved to simply be the difference of the match.
The match began to feel all but over when Kerwin Vargas buried a beautiful left footed strike past Matt Freese in the 90th minute.
NYCFC then followed up quickly with a strike from Nicolás Fernández to give the home squad more life in extra time.
With the taste still from the 2025 MLS Playoffs, The Crown pulled away a crucial 2-1 defeat in a well-fought eastern conference matchup.
Charlotte FC will be back in action on Wednesday, April 22 against Orlando City to continue league play on the road.
NEXT AT THE FORTRESS
MATCH MAYHEM
Join us for Match MAYhem as The Crown hosts four home matches in the month of May! Don't miss the action in The Fortress!
Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026
- Nashville SC Continues Red-Hot Start with 2-0 Win at Atlanta United FC - Nashville SC
- Crown claims first road victory of 2026 over NYCFC - Charlotte FC
- Union earns first clean sheet of the season - Philadelphia Union
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 1-0 Shutout Road Victory over Orlando City SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Full Time Clip: The Crown Take a Bite of the Big Apple - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC Drops Home Match to Charlotte FC - New York City FC
- Postgame Note: Rapids Break Club Attendance Record in 2-3 Loss to Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Secures 2-3 Victory on the Road over Colorado Rapids - Inter Miami CF
- Navarro, Yapi Score as Rapids Make History in 30th Anniversary Match with Inter Miami - Colorado Rapids
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gómez to Short-Term Agreement - Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF Announce Guillermo Hoyos' Coaching Staff - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Returns to League Play Tonight against St. Louis CITY SC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Crown claims first road victory of 2026 over NYCFC
- Full Time Clip: The Crown Take a Bite of the Big Apple
- Bright Lights in the Big Apple: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at New York City FC
- CLTFC advance to Round of 16 of U.S. Open Cup; defeat 10-man Independence
- Charlotte FC Dominate in 6-0 U.S. Open Cup Victory