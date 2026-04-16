Charlotte FC Dominate in 6-0 U.S. Open Cup Victory
Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
You get a goal! You get a goal! You get a goal!
It was a scoring frenzy for Charlotte FC on Wednesday night, as The Crown scored six goals in a comprehensive victory over Charlotte Independence.
Archie Goodwin, Henry Kessler, Nimfasha Berchimas, David Schnegg, Kerwin Vargas and Baye Coulibaly all hit pay dirt for Charlotte FC.
Surprisingly enough, the score at halftime featured a modest 1-0 lead for The Crown.
In fairness, the Independence were reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute when goalkeeper Giorgos Tasouris was shown a red card following a collision with Goodwin. Charlotte FC dominated the remainder of the first half in terms of time of possession. The hosts broke the deadlock netting a goal in the 45+1'.
Forwards Rodolfo Aloko and Archie Goodwin combined to help put The Crown ahead.
The true goal frenzy didn't come until the second half, though.
Henry Kessler, playing his debut with the first team, doubled The Crown's lead in the 59th minute. Kessler converted a header effort off a corner kick from teammate Andrew Privett, who whipped the ball into the box. It was strikingly similar to a goal Kessler scored for Crown Legacy a few weeks back.
Nimfasha Berchimas, making his first team debut, increased the deficit to three in the 68th minute. Aloko played a beautiful ball from the right wing, which fell right to Berchimas. The 18-year-old winger made the most of the chance, scored and subsequently celebrated with flair by executing a backflip.
Then, in the 72nd minute, defender David Schnegg rolled a free kick in past the goalkeeper to make it 4-0 to The Crown.
The scoring didn't stop there, however.
Kerwin Vargas and Baye Coulibaly added two more goals in the 86th and 88th minute, respectively.
With the convincing victory, Charlotte FC advance to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.
Charlotte FC will host Atlanta United in the next round at Matthews Sportsplex. Stay tuned for when tickets will go on sale.
Up next for The Crown is a road test against New York City FC. Kick-off is slated for 7:30 pm at Citi Field this Saturday night.
NEXT AT HOME
MATCH MAYHEM
Join us for Match MAYhem as The Crown hosts four home matches in the month of May! Don't miss the action in The Fortress!
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