Crew Open Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Run with 3-0 Win over Richmond Kickers
Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Columbus Crew won, 3-0, against the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, April 15 in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
With tonight's victory, the Crew will host One Knoxville SC in the Round of 16 on April 28-29.
The Black & Gold improve their record to 23-14-13 in U.S. Open Cup play, dating back to 1998. Additionally, the Crew hold a 3-1-0 overall record against the Richmond Kickers in Open Cup competition.
Midfielder Hugo Picard scored twice for the Black & Gold (41st and 63rd minute), his first two goals for the Crew.
Defender Andrés Herrera assisted Picard's first score, recording his second assist across all competitions this season.
Midfielder Amar Sejdic played the lobbed through-ball on Picard's second goal, his first assist for the Crew in Open Cup play. Sejdic wore the captain's armband for the first time in his Crew career.
Forward Jamal Thiaré notched his first goal for the Crew in the 74th minute of the match in his first start for the Club.
Defender Cesar Ruvalcaba provided the assist on Thiaré's score, his first for the Black & Gold.
Homegrown defender Tristan Brown started his first match with the Crew and made his seventh appearance.
Homegrown defender Owen Presthus made his competitive debut for the First Team, entering the match in the 64th minute. Presthus also appeared in the Club's 2024 Leagues Cup Showcase tilt against Aston Villa prior to the team's championship run.
Homegrown forward Chase Adams also made his First Team debut, entering in the 80th minute.
Midfielder Sekou Bangoura started his first game with the Black & Gold after joining the Club on Jan. 6.
Forward Nariman Akhundzada earned his first start with the Club.
Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen earned the clean sheet in tonight's 3-0 victory, his third for the Black & Gold (one in regular season; one in Leagues Cup; one in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup).
The Black & Gold travel to New England Revolution in MLS regular season action at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, April 18 [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution
MLS Regular Season
Saturday, April 18 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Mass.)
TV: Apple TV
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish) (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)
Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026
- D.C. United Lose 3(5)-3(6) against One Knoxville SC at Audi Field in a Penalty Kick Shootout - D.C. United
- Crew Open Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Run with 3-0 Win over Richmond Kickers - Columbus Crew SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 4-0 Win over FC Tulsa at Home - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Stop the Locomotive in Its Tracks, Defeating El Paso 4-1 to Reach the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Orlando City SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 1-0 Win over FC Naples - Orlando City SC
- Atlanta United Defeats Chattanooga FC 3-1 - Atlanta United FC
- CLTFC advance to Round of 16 of U.S. Open Cup; defeat 10-man Independence - Charlotte FC
- Charlotte FC Dominate in 6-0 U.S. Open Cup Victory - Charlotte FC
- Korean Seaweed "Gim" Named Official Partner of Los Angeles Football Club - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Winger Bryan Zamblé Makes Starting Debut - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Faces Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals Action on Wednesday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Back Where It All Began: Rapids History at Mile High and Empower Field - Colorado Rapids
- Dignity Health Sports Park and USA Football Announce Return of Summer Series Event on June 19-21 - LA Galaxy
- Brandt Bronico Embodies the Charlotte Derby - Charlotte FC
- New York City FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club Rescheduled for November 4 - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Advances to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals; Defeats Cruz Azul 4-1 on Aggregate - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Blank Union Omaha 1-0, Advance to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Advance to Round of 16 After Shootout Win over Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
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