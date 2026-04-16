Crew Open Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Run with 3-0 Win over Richmond Kickers

Published on April 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew won, 3-0, against the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, April 15 in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

With tonight's victory, the Crew will host One Knoxville SC in the Round of 16 on April 28-29.

The Black & Gold improve their record to 23-14-13 in U.S. Open Cup play, dating back to 1998. Additionally, the Crew hold a 3-1-0 overall record against the Richmond Kickers in Open Cup competition.

Midfielder Hugo Picard scored twice for the Black & Gold (41st and 63rd minute), his first two goals for the Crew.

Defender Andrés Herrera assisted Picard's first score, recording his second assist across all competitions this season.

Midfielder Amar Sejdic played the lobbed through-ball on Picard's second goal, his first assist for the Crew in Open Cup play. Sejdic wore the captain's armband for the first time in his Crew career.

Forward Jamal Thiaré notched his first goal for the Crew in the 74th minute of the match in his first start for the Club.

Defender Cesar Ruvalcaba provided the assist on Thiaré's score, his first for the Black & Gold.

Homegrown defender Tristan Brown started his first match with the Crew and made his seventh appearance.

Homegrown defender Owen Presthus made his competitive debut for the First Team, entering the match in the 64th minute. Presthus also appeared in the Club's 2024 Leagues Cup Showcase tilt against Aston Villa prior to the team's championship run.

Homegrown forward Chase Adams also made his First Team debut, entering in the 80th minute.

Midfielder Sekou Bangoura started his first game with the Black & Gold after joining the Club on Jan. 6.

Forward Nariman Akhundzada earned his first start with the Club.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen earned the clean sheet in tonight's 3-0 victory, his third for the Black & Gold (one in regular season; one in Leagues Cup; one in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup).

The Black & Gold travel to New England Revolution in MLS regular season action at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, April 18 [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, April 18 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Mass.)

TV: Apple TV

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish) (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2026

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