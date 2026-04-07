Columbus Crew, ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Host Ecuador-Guatemala Friendly on Sunday, June 7

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field will host an international friendly between Ecuador and Guatemala on Sunday, June 7 at 4 p.m. ET as the squads continue their preparations for the sport's most prestigious competition this summer.

2026 Crew Season Ticket Members will have access to a special presale for the match beginning at 10 a.m. ET Thursday, April 9, prior to public availability at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, April 13.

In addition to the friendly, Ecuador will train at the OhioHealth Performance Center ahead of this summer's marquee tournament in North America.

The friendly marks the second fixture in Columbus for both Ecuador and Guatemala. Ecuador tied the U.S. Men's National Team, 0-0, during a friendly at Historic Crew Stadium on June 7, 2001, while Guatemala lost to the USMNT, 4-0, during a 2018 FIFA World Cup© qualifier at Historic Crew Stadium on March 29, 2016.

"With the support of our passionate fans and community partners, including the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, the Ecuador-Guatemala friendly will be another world-class event at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field as we continue to highlight the power of sports and showcase Columbus as a soccer city," said Columbus Crew President of Business Operations Mary Shepro. "This match kicks off an exciting stretch of events as part of the Crew's Summer of Soccer, which will bring the Columbus community together to celebrate the beautiful game while generating a significant economic impact in our region."

As part of the Black & Gold's Summer of Soccer, the Columbus Crew and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field will also host the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f., between the Kansas City Current and Gotham FC on Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The match between two of NWSL's top clubs for the first trophy of 2026 marks the league's first game in Columbus since the top-tier women's soccer league launched in 2013.

Tickets to the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup are now on sale to the public and can be purchased here. Crew Season Ticket Members had access to a pre-sale that ran for one week leading up to the public on-sale.

Supporters can sign up here to receive additional information about the Crew's Summer of Soccer as it becomes available.

Columbus Crew y ScottsMiracle-Gro Field serán sede del amistoso entre Ecuador y Guatemala el domingo 7 de junio

Ecuador y Guatemala se enfrentarán en Columbus como parte del Summer of Soccer del Black & Gold.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026

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