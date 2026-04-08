LA Galaxy Take on Deportivo Toluca FC in CCC Quarterfinal First Leg

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will travel to Mexico for the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal matchup against Toluca at Estadio Nemesio Díez on Wednesday, April 8, at 8 p.m. PT (FS1, TUDN). The club will then head to Austin, Texas for MLS play over the weekend before returning to Los Angeles for the second leg at Dignity Health Sports Park on April 15.

LA Galaxy vs Deportivo Toluca FC

After victories over Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito and Jamaican club Mount Pleasant in the opening two rounds of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Galaxy now turn their attention to the quarterfinals where they will face current Liga MX champions Deportivo Toluca FC. The clubs have met once previously, with Toluca claiming a 3-2 win in the 2025 Campeones Cup. In the Round of 16, Gabriel Pec led the way for LA, scoring five goals across the two legs against Mount Pleasant and currently leading all scorers in the competition with his five goals.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The LA Galaxy hold a 334 record across all competitions in the 2026 season, most recently falling to Minnesota United FC 2-1 at home with Marco Reus scoring his second goal of the season. In the Concacaf Champions Cup, LA posted a 6-0 aggregate score over Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA in the Round of 16, earning their place in the Quarterfinals against Toluca.

Klauss (8 G/A) and Gabriel Pec (7 G/A) pace the Galaxy attack, with Pec netting five goals in two matches against Mount Pleasant, while Klauss is tied for second in MLS with five goals. Meanwhile, captain Maya Yoshida is closing in on his 700th career appearance for club and country across all competitions, currently at 699.

LA Galaxy vs Toluca

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 8 p.m. PT

Estadio Nemesio Díez | Toluca, Mexico

FS1, TUDN

FS1 English Broadcast | John Strong (PXP), Stu Holden (analyst)

TUDN Spanish Broadcast | Marco Cancino (PXP), Raúl Pérez (analyst), Sara Zetune (sideline reporter)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026

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