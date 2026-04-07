Minnesota United Recalls Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich from Loan
Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that the club has recalled goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich from his loan to Brooklyn FC of the USL Championship.
Rizvanovich recently joined Minnesota United's First Team in January after competing with MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, throughout the 2025 season, where he made 17 starts in goal and recorded 52 saves, allowing only 20 goals and earning nine wins in net across all competitions (regular season and playoffs). With Brooklyn FC, he made three starts, notably earning a clean-sheet victory in the club's season opener.
Internationally, Rizvanovich has earned four total call-ups between the United States Men's Youth National Team U18 and U19 squads. He was recently a member of the U18 squad that competed in and won the UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland in June of 2025, where he notably made key penalty-kick stops to secure the trophy for the Stars and Stripes side.
Transaction: Minnesota United recalls goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich from his loan to Brooklyn FC of the USL Championship.
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