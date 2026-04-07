Energizer Park Continues to Set Standard for Sustainable Sports Venues

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC is raising the bar for sustainability in professional sports. Energizer Park, the club's LEED Gold-certified home, officially achieved zero waste matchday operational status after its second season by, diverting more than 90% of stadium waste away from landfills during MLS matches.

More recently Energizer Park joined a select group of sports venues nationwide delivering zero waste events-while also powering all matches with renewable energy through Energizer-supported, Green-e certified renewable energy credits.

Together, these efforts position St. Louis CITY SC as a leader in building a more sustainable future for sports and its communities.

"When we began tracking our impact in 2023, our diversion rate was just 35%. Reaching over 90% by the end of the 2025 season reflects the commitment of our staff, the shared values of our partners, and the enthusiasm of our fans," said Diego Gigliani, President and General Manager of St. Louis CITY SC. "We're proud to lead in this space and remain focused on pushing even further-for our club, our city, and our region."

A Model for Sustainable Matchday Operations

Energizer Park's zero waste achievement is powered by a fully integrated approach to sustainability, including a 100% local food program, on-site waste sorting, and strategic partnerships with organizations such as YETI, PepsiCo, Levy Restaurants, and St. Louis Composting.

In 2025, the stadium earned LEED Gold certification for Operations and Maintenance from the U.S. Green Building Council-the first for a sports venue in St. Louis and one of only a few MLS soccer-specific stadiums with this distinction.

Key sustainability highlights include:

Diverted more than 90% of matchday waste from landfills

Recycled 88 tons and composted 123 tons of material in 2025

Eliminated single-use plastic bottles, cups, and bags

Introduced the CITY YETI Refillable Rambler, reducing thousands of single-use containers annually

Installed eight AI-powered Oscar Sort stations to educate and engage fans in waste sorting

Served all beverages in aluminum packaging through partnerships with PepsiCo and Anheuser-Busch

Utilized 100% compostable serviceware across all concessions

Donated surplus food to Operation Food Search for distribution across the region

Sustainability That Extends Beyond the Stadium

As part of Earth Month, St. Louis CITY SC is expanding its impact beyond Energizer Park and into the community. On April 9, CITY SC players and staff partnered with Seed St. Louis and United Way of Greater St. Louis to clean up and do spring planting at the Nita Walker Ville Community Garden in the Ville neighborhood as part of MLS' Greener Goals initiative for Earth Month.

CITY SC will also host a Ride to the Match event on May 23 for its 1:30 p.m. match against Austin FC, encouraging fans to bike, walk, or use public transit to Energizer Park. With direct access to MetroLink and MetroBus, 173 bike parking spaces, and electric vehicle charging stations, Energizer Park continues to promote more sustainable transportation options for fans.

On August 15, CITY will host Dump the Dumpster Day, presented by Energizer in partnership with earthday365. At this event at Energizer Park, community members will be able to recycle household items like electronics, latex paint, batteries, sporting equipment and more.at Energizer where community members will be able to recycle household items like electronics, latex paint, batteries, sporting equipment and more.

Building the Future of Sustainable Sports

From energy efficiency and water management systems to innovative fan engagement programs, Energizer Park was designed to minimize environmental impact while maximizing community benefit. As St. Louis CITY SC looks ahead, the club remains committed to advancing sustainability initiatives that not only enhance the matchday experience, but also contribute to a healthier, more resilient St. Louis.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026

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