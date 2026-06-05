St. Louis CITY SC Loans Defender Josh Yaro to USL League One Side Athletic Club Boise

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC have loaned 31-year-old defender Josh Yaro to USL League One side Athletic Club Boise for the remainder of the 2026 season. Yaro has been a part of the St. Louis CITY SC organization since 2022, helping CITY2 to the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference title before joining the first team in 2023.

"Josh has been with the club from the beginning and has always been a great teammate, stepping up whenever needed both on and off the pitch," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He has embraced the city and consistently made an impact through numerous community initiatives, which speaks to the person he is. We are excited that he now has an opportunity to get consistent minutes in a competitive team and wish him and AC Boise the best for the remainder of the season."

In total, Yaro made 56 appearances across all competitions for St. Louis CITY SC, scoring two goals. The Ghana native made a career-high 18 regular-season appearances in 2025, scoring one goal.

Yaro was originally drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Union in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft and has also played for USL Championship sides San Antonio FC and San Diego Loyal.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

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