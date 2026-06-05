Minnesota United Defender Anthony Markanich Voted into 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that left back Anthony Markanich has been named to the roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime. Markanich was one of the First XI players voted onto roster through a combination of votes from MLS fans, players and media members, following a standout performance during the first part of the 2026 MLS regular season.

Markanich has played in all 15 matches, including 14 starts, for the Loons to-date this regular season and has six goal contributions (four goals and two assists) in 1,192 minutes. Since joining the club in August 2024, he has scored 13 goals in 48 regular season appearances, including a season-high of nine goals during the 2025 regular season. He currently leads all MLS defenders in goals scored this season, after also leading defenders during the 2025 season.

This will be Markanich's first-ever All-Star appearance and he is the eighth Minnesota United player to be named an All-Star, joining Francisco Calvo (2018), Darwin Quintero (2018), Romain Métanire (2019), Emanuel Reynoso (2021, 2022), Dayne St. Clair (2022, 2025), Robin Lod (2024) and Michael Boxall (2025).

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (7:00 p.m. CT) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime First XI:

Goalkeeper (1): Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)

Left Back (1): Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC)

Center Backs (2): Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC) and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

Right Back (1): Andy Najar (Nashville SC)

Defensive Midfielder (1): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Attacking Midfielders (2): Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Forwards (3): Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), and Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF)

To complete the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster, the remaining 15 selections will consist of 13 players chosen by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte FC, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The full MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster will be announced at a later date.

The highly anticipated match marks the first-ever All-Star Game played at Bank of America Stadium and will be broadcast live on MLS on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

Tickets on Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

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