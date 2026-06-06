Sounders FC Announces Kickoff Time Change for August 16 Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC's home match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, August 16 will now kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field and feature as part of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. Originally scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT, the contest will still be available on Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle and El Rey 1360 AM.

Major League Soccer is currently in the middle of break from play due to FIFA World Cup 2026™, with Sounders FC returning to action against the Portland Timbers on Thursday, July 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

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