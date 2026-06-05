Larry Sunderland to Depart FC Cincinnati
Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati Director of Player Development Larry Sunderland has departed after seven years, the club announced today. Sunderland was appointed as FC Cincinnati's first-ever Director of Player Development in May 2019.
"We'd like to thank Larry for his dedication and service to FC Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He was invaluable in the construction and growth of our Academy, and we are grateful for his time here. We wish him and his family the best moving forward."
Under his leadership, FC Cincinnati launched the Academy with a U15 and a U16/17 age division and has since grown to field U13, U14, U15, U16 and U18 squads. The club has also developed a robust Academy Residency program, where Cincinnati-area host families welcome Academy players into their homes and to the Queen City and provide a safe home-away-from-home which helps players grow on and off the field.
"I am grateful to ownership, leadership, staff, players, and families for the opportunity to help build the FC Cincinnati player development system," said Sunderland. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and the Academy is in a great place with more Academy graduates contributing on a first-team level than ever before. I look forward to the next chapter of my professional journey."
The club will begin a search for new leadership in the FC Cincinnati Academy immediately.
"Youth development is a critical part of our club's long-term vision," said Albright. "We believe we have a strong foundation for the future of FC Cincinnati, and we are focused on identifying a leader who will continue to strengthen our Academy, support our player pathway, and help young players grow both on and off the field."
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