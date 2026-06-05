Nashville SC Leads MLS with Three 2026 All-Stars

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that midfielder Hany Mukhtar, defender Andy Najar and goalkeeper Brian Schwake have been named First XI 2026 MLS All-Stars. The First XI were selected through a combined vote of MLS fans, players and media members with Nashville SC leading the league with three players chosen.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (7 p.m. CT) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

Nashville SC captain Hany Mukhtar, who eclipsed the 100-career goal mark for the Boys in Gold this year, has been named an MLS All-Star for the fifth consecutive season-the longest active streak in the league. The midfielder leads NSC in scoring with six goals and five assists and is tied for the sixth most goal contributions in MLS in 2026 with 11.

Andy Najar, who was named to his first All-Star team last year during his eighth season in MLS, is second among defenders in assists this season with five while serving on a backline that has conceded the fewest goals (11) in 2026.

Brian Schwake, who in his first year as a full-time starter is the first goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to make the All-Star team, set an MLS record earlier this season by going unbeaten in his first 14 career starts across all competitions. He leads the league in wins in 2026 with 10, has the second most shutouts with six and has the second lowest goals against average among starting goalkeepers at 0.79.

The Boys in Gold have had at least one player selected for every MLS All-Star Game since entering the league in 2020 (2021-26, no All-Star Game in 2020 due to COVID-19).

With a record of 10W-1L-3D, Nashville SC is tied for the best 14-game start in MLS history during the last 25 years and leads the league's Supporters' Shield standings.

To complete the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster, the remaining 15 selections will consist of 13 players chosen by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte FC, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The full MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster will be announced at a later date.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.