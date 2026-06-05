Forward Hugo Cuypers and Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Major League Soccer today announced that forward Hugo Cuypers and defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi have been selected to the MLS All-Star Roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime. Led by the most fan votes of any player, Mbokazi also becomes the second South African player selected to an MLS All-Star Game roster in league history (Doctor Khumalo in 1996).

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The highly anticipated match marks the first-ever All-Star Game played at the venue and will be broadcast live on MLS on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

In addition to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will offer fans an exciting display of skill and competition as top MLS stars face off against top LIGA MX stars in a thrilling showdown on Tuesday, July 28 (8 p.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV) at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Selected through a combined vote of MLS fans, players, and media members, the First XI will feature two Men in Red for the first time since midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and defender Johan Kappelhof started the 2017 MLS All-Star Game at Soldier Field on Aug. 2, 2017. It will also mark the second straight All-Star Game appearance by a Fire player since winger Philip Zinckernagel appeared and recorded an assist in the 2025 edition in Austin, Texas.

Of the 11 players, five have previously been selected as MLS All-Stars - Sebastian Berhalter (2025), Leo Messi (2024-25), Hany Mukhtar (2022-25), Andy Najar (2025), and Tim Ream (2011). The six first-time All-Stars include three domestic products - Zavier Gozo, Anthony Markanich, and Brian Schwake - along with three international signings - Son Heung-Min, Cuypers and Mbokazi. At 19 years old, Gozo becomes just the second teenager to be selected to an MLS All-Star Game in the last five editions, joining Obed Vargas (2025).

To complete the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster, the remaining 15 selections will consist of 13 players chosen by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte FC, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The full MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster will be announced at a later date.

2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime First XI:

Goalkeeper (1):Brian Schwake(Nashville SC)

Left Back (1):Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC)

Center Backs (2): Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC)and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

Right Back (1):Andy Najar (Nashville SC)

Defensive Midfielder (1):Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Attacking Midfielders (2):Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Forwards (3):Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), and Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF)







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

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