Houston Dynamo FC Recall Homegrown Goalkeeper Logan Erb from Loan to Corpus Christi FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have recalled Homegrown goalkeeper Logan Erb from his loan to Corpus Christi FC, both Clubs announced today. As part of the original loan agreement, the Dynamo retained the right to recall the Humble, Texas native at any time.

The rookie shot stopper recorded three appearances with the USL League One club, including a start in Group 3 of the USL Cup versus USL Championship side FC Tulsa.

In December 2025, Erb became the 18th Dynamo Academy product to sign as a Homegrown Player with the first team after joining the Club at the age of 13.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC recalled Homegrown goalkeeper Logan Erb from his loan to Corpus Christi FC in USL League One.

LOGAN ERBBIO:

NAME:LoganErb

POSITION:Goalkeeper

DATE OF BIRTH:January7,2004 (22)

HOMETOWN:Houston, Texas

HEIGHT:6 ft.3 in.

WEIGHT:200Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB:NC State(NCAA)

FIFA NATIONALITY:USA







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