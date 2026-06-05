Charlotte FC Recalls Defender Mikah Thomas from Loan with Indy Eleven

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced that the Club has recalled defender Mikah Thomas from his loan with USL Championship side Indy Eleven.

Thomas, 21, made three appearances with Indy across three competitions, totaling 98 minutes. The defender notched an assist on his debut with the Club on March 28 against Hartford Athletic.

The Ponte Vedra, Florida native returns to The Crown where he has primarily featured with Crown Legacy FC, totaling 22 appearances, two goals and two assists since joining the Club last year. Thomas most recently appeared during CLFC's season opening victory at Chattanooga FC.







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