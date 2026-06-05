Charlotte FC Defender and USMNT Captain Tim Ream Selected to First XI of the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the First XI players named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime. Charlotte FC and U.S. Men's National Team defender Tim Ream was selected through a combined vote of MLS fans, players, and media members, the First XI highlights the standout performers from the first part of the MLS regular season.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium and will be broadcast globally in over 100 countries and regions on MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app.

For the second time in his career, Ream will represent the host team of the all-star game, having previously made the 2011 All-Star game as a Red Bull New York selection. Ream joins Patrick Agyemang as the Crown's second all-star selection in the Club's history. Agyemang departed Charlotte FC to Derby County before he could take part in the summertime match.

Founded in 2019 and making its MLS debut in 2022, Charlotte FC welcomed a league record 74,479 fans to Bank of America Stadium in its inaugural home opener. Since then, the club has played a key role in establishing the Queen City as a premier soccer destination in North America, supported by world-class facilities, passionate fans, and a growing legacy of hosting major domestic and international soccer matches. The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will mark the first-ever All-Star Game played at Bank of America Stadium. The event includes a week-long celebration of soccer and culture for fans of all ages at venues throughout the city. These world-class events, including MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, and MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, will feature community programming and entertainment for fans.

First XI announcement assets can be found HERE.

2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime First XI:

Goalkeeper (1): Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)

Left Back (1): Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC)

Center Backs (2): Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC) and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

Right Back (1): Andy Najar (Nashville SC)

Defensive Midfielder (1): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Attacking Midfielders (2): Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Forwards (3): Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), and Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF)

The First XI features five individuals who have officially been called up to FIFA World Cup 2026 - Sebastian Berhalter (United States), Son Heung-Min (South Korea), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa), Leo Messi (Argentina) and Tim Ream (United States).

Led by the most fan votes of any player, Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC) becomes the second South African player selected to an MLS All-Star Game roster in league history (Doctor Khumalo in 1996). Additionally, LAFC's Son Heung-Min becomes the second South Korean player to be named an All-Star, joining his current national team head coach and former LA Galaxy defender Hong Myung-Bo (2003).

Atop the Supporters' Shield standings and on a record pace in 2026, Nashville SC led all clubs with three First XI selections, while Chicago Fire FC had two players selected to the roster.

Of the 11 players, five have previously been selected as MLS All-Stars - Sebastian Berhalter (2025), Leo Messi (2024-25), Hany Mukhtar (2022-25), Andy Najar (2025), and Tim Ream (2011). The six first-time All-Stars include three domestic products - Zavier Gozo, Anthony Markanich, and Brian Schwake - along with three international signings - Hugo Cuypers, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Son Heung-Min. At 19 years old, Gozo becomes just the second teenager to be selected to an MLS All-Star Game in the last five editions, joining Obed Vargas (2025).

To complete the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster, the remaining 15 selections will consist of 13 players chosen by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte FC, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The full MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster will be announced at a later date.

The highly anticipated match marks the first-ever All-Star Game played at Bank of America Stadium, and will be broadcast live on MLS on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

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