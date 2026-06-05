"It's Top Class" - Scotland Manager Steve Clarke on Florida Blue Training Center as They Prepare for FIFA World Cup

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







From June 1 through 5, Scotland's national team called Inter Miami CF's state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center their home as they prepare for their first FIFA Club World Cup participation in 28 years.

Upon concluding their five-day stay training camp at the Club's training site, Scotland manager Steven Clarke praised the Florida Blue Training Center.

"[The Florida Blue Training Center] is top-class. Obviously, we came over and took a look at the facility earlier in the year when, we saw it and we wanted it. And then fortunately for us, it became available and with a little bit of help from certainly Mr. Beckham, who is an old adversary of mine, I played against him many, many years ago, we managed to get this facility. So, delighted.

"The preparation's been good here. We've got a lot of good work on the grass, obviously we came here to acclimatise to the heat and humidity... Certainly, we've been able to do a lot of good work on the grass, and I've got to say the training pitches are absolutely fantastic."

Scotland will now take on Bolivia on Saturday, June 6 in their last preparatory friendly prior to participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The European side, who will be making their ninth appearance at a World Cup, was drawn into Group C alongside Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti.

"Imagine it's been 28 years since Scotland were at the World Cup, so everybody in the party is really excited. But I think probably the most excitement is for the players. They've done so well to be here and hopefully when they get onto the big stage, they play to their full capacity, play as well as they can, and no Scottish team's ever come out of the group stage and that's the target this time."

The Inter Miami CF's facilities - Nu Stadium, the Florida Blue Training Center, and Inter Miami CF Stadium - continue to position themselves among the best in the world, hosting numerous FIFA World Cup teams in and around the global competition, including Haiti, New Zealand, Turkey, and Scotland. The Club's facilities will also serve as official training sites for teams playing matches in Miami during this summer's global tournament.

The Club's state-of-the-art training center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Blue Training Center, boasts six natural grass fields and one turf field for its professional and youth players. The 50,000-square-foot facility is the home for all of the Club's teams, ranging from the U7 Academy team up to the MLS first team.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

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