Leo Messi Awarded the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi has been awarded the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, one of the most prestigious international accolades recognizing careers of extraordinary significance and impact on society.

Presented annually by the Princess of Asturias Foundation in Spain, the award recognizes individuals and institutions from various fields whose achievements leave a meaningful mark on society and transcend the boundaries of their discipline.

In announcing the award, presented for the first time in history to an individual footballer, the jury highlighted that Messi was recognized for "in addition to his dazzling talent, his exceptional sporting career and his remarkable and sustained charitable work to promote access to education and healthcare for the most disadvantaged children."

The jury's statement also emphasized that "Leo Messi, the player who has won the most titles in the history of football, has also earned the respect and admiration of everyone for his exemplary behaviour on the field and for his consistency, humility and commitment to the team game."

Messi, a World Cup champion with Argentina and the most decorated footballer in history, has contributed to some of Inter Miami CF's greatest achievements, including winning the 2025 MLS Cup, the 2024 Supporters' Shield, and the 2023 Leagues Cup-the Club's first official title-as well as a historic appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup. Since joining Inter Miami, Leo has also played a fundamental role in the growth and international profile of soccer in North America. Beyond his impact on the field, he has been actively involved in youth football development initiatives, helping inspire and bring the sport closer to new generations of players and fans.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2026

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