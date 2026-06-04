Seattle Soccer Celebration Powered by Lenovo Announces Free-To-Public Programming During FIFA World Cup 2026©, Including Rave 52 Free Play Events

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Following last month's announcement of Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo and its commitment to providing free and open-to-the-public FIFA World Cup 2026™ experiences on Seattle's waterfront, Sounders FC, Reign FC, RAVE Foundation and Friends of Waterfront Park today announced registration details and a full schedule of free public programming at Waterfront Park's Pier 62. Live viewings of all U.S. Men's National Team, Mexico and Canada matches are open to members of the public, alongside additional marquee FIFA World Cup 2026™ Live Viewings and community activations throughout the tournament.

In addition, the organizations announced RAVE 52 Free Play Events - youth-centered morning sessions taking place on the barge woven throughout the tournament that reinforce the commitment of Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC and RAVE Foundation to expanding access to the beautiful game.

In partnership with Friends of Waterfront Park and RAVE Foundation, Seattle Soccer Celebration is creating a welcoming gathering place for fans from Seattle and around the globe to experience FIFA World Cup 2026™ together. All free public events at Seattle Soccer Celebration, including Free FIFA World Cup 2026™ Live Viewings at Pier 62 and RAVE 52 Free Play Events on the barge, require advance registration, which is available now through SeattleSoccerCelebration.com. Those interested are encouraged to register quickly, as the spaces are expected to fill rapidly.

"Soccer belongs to everyone, and so does Waterfront Park," said Friends of Waterfront Park Senior Director of Community Impact and Programs Yoon Kang O'Higgins. "Bringing free, accessible World Cup programming to Pier 62 reflects our deepest values - that Seattle's waterfront is a place for all communities, regardless of background or means. We can't wait to welcome the world here."

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ LIVE VIEWINGS AT PIER 62

Seattle Soccer Celebration's FIFA World Cup 2026™ Live Viewings at Pier 62 include the following dates:

Thursday, June 11

Friday, June 12

Monday, June 15

Saturday, June 18

Sunday, June 19

Wednesday, June 24

Thursday, June 25

Friday, June 26

Wednesday, July 1

Monday, July 6

In partnership with Friends of Waterfront Park, each event day features a curated lineup of local food vendors and food trucks, live entertainment and community programming and activations from Seattle Soccer Celebration partners including Coca-Cola, Discount Tire and Michelob Ultra, alongside immersive experiences from Sounders FC and Reign FC. Information about which matches will be shown on each date can be found at SeattleSoccerCelebration.com.

DETAILS ON RAVE 52 FREE PLAY EVENTS

RAVE 52 Free Play Events are free to attend and available via pre-registration. Event dates are scheduled for the following:

Saturday, June 13 (8:00 - 11:00 a.m. PT)

Tuesday June 23 (8:00 - 10:00 a.m. PT)

Thursday June 25 (8:00 - 10:00 a.m. PT)

Saturday, July 4 (8:00 - 10:00 a.m. PT)

Announced in partnership with RAVE Foundation and Friends of Waterfront Park, Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo transforms Pier 62 and Elliott Bay into a first-of-its-kind floating hub for football, culture and community during FIFA World Cup 2026™. Alongside premium ticketed experiences aboard the floating barge, Seattle Soccer Celebration remains committed to providing free and accessible programming that reflects the region's passion for the global game and its lasting impact throughout local communities.

Fans can register for free public events and learn more about Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo by visiting SeattleSoccerCelebration.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2026

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