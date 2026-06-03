Inter Miami CF to Host 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on September 16 at Nu Stadium in Miami

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK AND MEXICO CITY - Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX have unveiled details for the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup - the annual clash between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX Champions that showcases the ultimate rivalry across both leagues.

Reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF will host the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on Wednesday, September 16 at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida. The match will stream globally on Apple TV.

Inter Miami's opponent will be known on July 25 at the Campeon de Campeones match featuring Toluca FC (2025 LIGA MX Apertura Champion) vs. Cruz Azul (2026 LIGA MX Clausura champion). The winner of Campeon de Campeones will automatically become the LIGA MX representative to compete in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup.

Ticket on-sale information will be announced at a later date. Fans are also encouraged to visit www.CampeonesCup.com to sign up for the latest information and to be part of an exclusive presale opportunity.

In the past seven Campeones Cup iterations, LIGA MX carries four wins and MLS with three victories. Toluca FC most recently gave LIGA MX the lead following a 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy in 2025.

Campeones Cup History

2026 Inter Miami CF vs. TBC Nu Stadium, Miami, FL

2025 LA Galaxy (2) vs. Toluca FC (3) Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

2024 Columbus Crew 1 (4), Club América 1 (5) ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, OH

2023 LAFC 0 (2), Tigres UANL 0 (4) BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

2022 New York City FC 2, Atlas FC 0 Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

2021 Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, OH

2019 Atlanta United 3, Club América 2 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

2018 Toronto FC 1, Tigres UANL 3 BMO Field, Toronto, Canada The 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup partners include Caterpillar, Dawn, Michelob ULTRA, and Old Spice. Fans in the United States, Mexico, Canada and more than 100 countries and regions around the world will be able to watch the match on Apple TV, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices from Roku, Amazon, and Google, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

As part of the shared commitment to support positive impact in the local communities where we live and play our games, the participating clubs in partnership with their respective leagues, will join forces to conduct various service initiatives in the lead up to the championship match. Event details will be announced at a later date.

The Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup, together with Leagues Cup, are part of a larger partnership between the two most important soccer leagues in North America, MLS and LIGA MX. Launched in 2018, this partnership is rooted not only in the ultimate on-field rivalry, designed to strengthen the sport in the region, but by a true spirit of collaboration off it, with a focus on sharing best practices and on being a force for positive change in the local communities of both leagues.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2026

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