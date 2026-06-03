Columbus Crew Host England's Burnley Football Club for International Friendly on July 12

Published on June 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew and England's Burnley Football Club today announced they will compete in an international friendly at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday, July 12 at 4 p.m. ET. Established in 1882, Burnley are one of England's most storied clubs with a rich history and strong tradition. A founding member of the Football League, the Clarets have captured two English league titles and one FA Cup and are one of only five sides to win each of the country's four professional divisions.

Single match tickets are on sale now at www.columbuscrew.com/tickets.

"The match against Burnley FC offers our Club valuable experience against a competitive opponent as we prepare for the second half of our season," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Facing a team of Burnley's caliber will provide a meaningful test for our players ahead of our return to MLS play, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup 2026."

"ScottsMiracle-Gro Field is a world-class stadium that provides our Club the opportunity to showcase Columbus on a global stage and bring international competitions like the Burnley friendly for all fans to enjoy soccer at the highest levels," said Crew President of Business Operations Mary Shepro. "The Burnley match enhances an exciting summer for our community with the Ecuador-Guatemala friendly, the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup and our fan-focused activations throughout the city over the next month."

"I'm very excited to welcome the Clarets to America for our preseason tour this summer, and I am equally excited for football fans here in the US to get a chance to see our historic club up close and personal," Burnley FC Investor and former NFL star JJ Watt said on the news about the stateside schedule.

The Crew possess a 14-6-3 all-time record against international clubs outside of league and tournament play. The Club most recently defeated English Premier League side and recent UEFA Europa League champions Aston Villa 4-1 in the Leagues Cup Showcase on July 27, 2024. Dating back to 1997, the Club as passionate advocates for the global game have competed in friendly matches with teams hailing from Argentina, Chile, England, Germany, Guatemala, Mexico and Spain.

In addition to the Columbus friendly, Burnley will face FC Cincinnati on June 10 and Real Salt Lake on July 15 as part of their summer preseason tour.

As North America welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS paused league play after the matches on May 24 and will resume on July 16. The Black & Gold return to regular season play at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field against New York City FC on Wednesday July 22 [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].







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