Columbus Crew Host Orlando City SC at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - U.S. Soccer announced today that the Columbus Crew will host their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals match against Orlando City SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and is available to stream live on Paramount+. The Crew advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2010 with their 1-0 home win against New York City FC on May 20.

Tickets to the contest are now available.

Based on the tournament's Final Draw, this year's Final would be in Columbus on Wednesday, Oct. 21 against the winner of the Colorado Rapids-St. Louis CITY SC semifinal, Oct. 21 if the Club reaches the championship match.

The Crew hold a 25-14-13 all-time record in the U.S. Open Cup, dating back to 1998. The Black & Gold won their first trophy in Club history on Oct. 24, 2002, defeating the LA Galaxy 1-0 at Historic Crew Stadium to claim the championship. In 2025, Crew 2 reached the Third Round after earning a 4-1 victory over NY Renegades in the First Round on March 19 and a 3-0 win against Lexington SC on April 1.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's club championship and has crowned a champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The prestigious tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only tournament in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.

The 2026 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $600,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally-contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will earn $250,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $50,000 cash prize.







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