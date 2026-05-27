San Diego FC Loans Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson to USL Championship Side Monterey Bay FC

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has loaned goalkeeper Jacob Jackson to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC through 2026. The loan is effective as of May 26, 2026 and SDFC retains the right to recall.

Jackson 26, returned to SDFC after signing as a free agent on May 7 for a second stint appearing on the bench against Seattle on May 9 and against Austin FC on May 13.

San Diego native, Jackson, first joined SDFC selected in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft, picking up his contract option for the 2025 MLS season cementing his name in SDFC history forming part of the Club's 2026 Inaugural Season roster.

On July 30, 2025, FC Dallas acquired Jackson from SDFC in exchange for a natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. He made his FC Dallas debut in the 19th minute of a match after starting goalkeeper Michael Collodi was sent off. Jackson delivered a standout performance, recording 12 saves to secure a 1-1 draw against St. Louis CITY SC on Sept. 6, 2025, at Energizer Park, earning MLS Player of the Matchday honors for Week 32.

Overall, Jackson made four appearances (three starts) and recorded one clean sheet for FC Dallas before parting ways with the club at the end of the 2025 season.

Transaction: SDFC loans goalkeeper Jacob Jackson to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC through 2026. SDFC retains the right to recall.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

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