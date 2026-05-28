D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Forward Madison FC

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has loaned forward Hakim Karamoko to Forward Madison FC of the United Soccer League (USL) League One through the end of the 2026 MLS Season. The club has the ability to recall Karamoko at any point during the season.

The 10th overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of North Carolina State, Karamoko made his D.C. United debut on April 26 against the Philadelphia Union, entering as a 71st minute substitute. The 19-year-old earned his first start with the Black-and-Red on May 6, helping the club to a 2-0 victory over the Charleston Battery in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He has logged two appearances across all competitions for D.C. United.

The New York native arrived in Washington, D.C. following a productive two-year run at NC State, where he tallied 11 goals and three assists across 31 appearances from 2023 to 2024. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team as a first-year player in 2023 and led the Wolfpack in scoring the following season with seven goals, earning United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men's All-South Region First Team and All-ACC Second Team honors.

Transaction: D.C. United has loaned forward Hakim Karamoko to Forward Madison FC in the United Soccer League (USL) League One through the 2026 MLS season.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

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