Philadelphia Union Announce Sporting Changes

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that Jon Scheer has been named Sporting Director. The club also announced they have parted ways with Head Coach Bradley Carnell.

Jon Scheer Named Sporting Director

Scheer will oversee all sporting operations for the club, including player recruitment, roster management, scouting, and technical strategy, while helping guide the Union's long-term competitive vision across all levels of the organization.

"Jon has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, a deep understanding of our club philosophy, and a clear vision for the future of the Philadelphia Union," said Jay Sugarman, Philadelphia Union Principal Owner. "As we enter a new chapter for the organization, we are confident in Jon's ability to lead our sporting operations and get us back on track with a culture centered around development, ambition, and sustained success."

Scheer has been an integral part of the Union organization since 2018 and has contributed across multiple areas of the club's sporting structure, including Director of Academy and Professional Development and most recently as interim sporting director. His familiarity with the Union's developmental model and organizational identity positions him to lead the club into its next era.

"I'm honored to take on the role of Sporting Director for the Philadelphia Union and want to thank our ownership group, as well as the mentors, colleagues, and staff members who have supported me throughout my time with the organization," said Scheer. "This club has built a strong identity rooted in development, hard work, and a winning culture, and I understand the responsibility that comes with leading that vision forward. I'm committed to helping drive the Union back to the standard our supporters, organization, and community expect.

Bradley Carnell Departs as Head Coach; Ryan Richter to Assume Role of Interim Head Coach

With Carnell's departure, Philadelphia Union will begin a global search for the club's next head coach immediately. Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter will act as interim head coach.

"On behalf of the Philadelphia Union organization, I want to thank Bradley for his dedication and commitment to the club during his time here," said Sugarman. "He brought professionalism and passion to his role, and we appreciate everything he has contributed to the team and the organization. We are confident that he will find success in his future coaching endeavors."

"I want to thank the fans, the players, the staff, and everyone involved with this club for the support and commitment during my time here," said Carnell. "I'm proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for the relationships and memories we built along the way. To my staff and especially the players, thank you for your hard work and dedication through both the highs and the challenges, you inspired me every day and I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of this team."

"While the search for a new head coach begins immediately, we have full confidence in Ryan's ability to lead the team through this transition, given his familiarity with the players and strong commitment to the club's philosophy and style of play," said Sugarman.

Richter played professionally for seven years, after being drafted fifth overall in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft by the Union before serving in various coaching roles within the organization beginning in 2018. Richter served as the first team's assistant head coach from 2022-2024, before being appointed to his most recent role as Union II's head coach in January 2025.

For media planning purposes only: Philadelphia Union Principal Owner Jay Sugarman and Sporting Director Jon Scheer will hold a press conference at Subaru Park tomorrow, Thursday May 28 at 10:00 a.m. Those who would like to join virtually can do so and entering Union2026 when prompted for a password.

For more information on the Philadelphia Union, visit PhiladelphiaUnion.com.







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