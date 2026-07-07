Philadelphia Union to Host New England Revolution in Friendly Match
Published on July 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union will host New England Revolution in a friendly match on Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at Subaru Park
The exhibition comes as both clubs prepare for the Major League Soccer season to resume following the FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ break.
Match Information
Matchup: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
Date: Thursday, July 9
Kickoff: 11 a.m. ET
Venue: Subaru Park
Check out the Philadelphia Union Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2026
- LA Galaxy Set Club Transfer Fee Record with Forward Gabriel Pec to Cruzeiro Esporte Clube - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Resumes Play in TELUS Canadian Championship against Vancouver FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Philadelphia Union to Host New England Revolution in Friendly Match - Philadelphia Union
- St. Louis CITY SC Introduces CITY Unified, the Club's First Special Olympics Team - St. Louis City SC
- Gotham FC, New York City FC Announce Gotham FC's Historic Move to New York to Play at Etihad Park - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union to Host New England Revolution in Friendly Match
- Philadelphia Union Announces First Team Technical Staff Changes
- Philadelphia Union to Host Houston Dynamo FC in Friendly Match
- Philadelphia Union Waives Defender Olivier Mbaizo
- Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Extend Naming Rights Partnership for WSFS Bank Sportsplex