Philadelphia Union to Host New England Revolution in Friendly Match

Published on July 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union will host New England Revolution in a friendly match on Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at Subaru Park

The exhibition comes as both clubs prepare for the Major League Soccer season to resume following the FIFA World Cup 2026 ™ break.

Match Information

Matchup: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

Date: Thursday, July 9

Kickoff: 11 a.m. ET

Venue: Subaru Park







Major League Soccer Stories from July 7, 2026

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