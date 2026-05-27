Leagues Cup Sets Venues for FC Dallas' 2026 Group Stage Matches

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Ahead of its Aug. 4 kickoff, the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee today announced venue details for FC Dallas' 2026 group stage matches. Venue assignments were made in coordination with participating clubs, stadium partners and tournament operations.

FC Dallas will host Club Querétaro on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Dallas will then face Chivas de Guadalajara on Saturday, Aug. 8, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. FC Dallas concludes group stage play on Wednesday, Aug. 12, against Toluca FC at Estadio Nemesio Diez at 8 p.m. CT.

Tickets for FC Dallas' match against Querétaro will go on public sale beginning Wednesday, June 3, via www.fcdallastickets.com.

Taking place following the FIFA World Cup, the fourth edition of Leagues Cup will once again bring together 36 clubs - 18 from MLS and 18 from LIGA MX - in a month-long competition that continues to elevate one of North America's premier soccer rivalries. Beyond the trophy and regional pride, Leagues Cup carries major international implications, with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup and tournament champion advancing directly to the Round of 16.

Fans are encouraged to visit LeaguesCup.com for the latest schedule information and tournament updates ahead of Leagues Cup 2026. For ticket details, visit participating club websites.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.