Forward Sergio Córdova to Depart St. Louis CITY SC After Loan Spell
Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
Venezuelan forward Sergio Córdova will return to parent club BSC Young Boys following the conclusion of his loan on June 30, 2026.
Córdova, who joined the club in February, played in 13 of CITY SC's 17 matches across all competitions, recording one goal and an assist.
"We would like to thank Sergio for his professionalism during his short time with us and wish him and his family all the best in the next chapter of his career," said Sporting Director Corey Wray.
St. Louis CITY SC and the rest of MLS will pause for eight weeks during the FIFA World Cup before returning to play against Sporting KC on Thursday, July 16, at Energizer Park.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026
- PayPal Park to Host Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Dallas in Leagues Cup 2026 Group Stage Match on August 8 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Leagues Cup Sets Venues for FC Dallas' 2026 Group Stage Matches - FC Dallas
- Forward Sergio Córdova to Depart St. Louis CITY SC After Loan Spell - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- Forward Sergio Córdova to Depart St. Louis CITY SC After Loan Spell
- St. Louis CITY SC Forward Cedric Teuchert to Leave Club this Summer
- St. Louis CITY SC Shuts out Austin FC 3-0 at Home on Saturday Afternoon
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Colin Welsh to Roster on Short-Term Loan Agreement
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy U-17 and U-19 Teams to Compete for 2026 MLS NEXT Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah