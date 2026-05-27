Forward Sergio Córdova to Depart St. Louis CITY SC After Loan Spell

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Venezuelan forward Sergio Córdova will return to parent club BSC Young Boys following the conclusion of his loan on June 30, 2026.

Córdova, who joined the club in February, played in 13 of CITY SC's 17 matches across all competitions, recording one goal and an assist.

"We would like to thank Sergio for his professionalism during his short time with us and wish him and his family all the best in the next chapter of his career," said Sporting Director Corey Wray.

St. Louis CITY SC and the rest of MLS will pause for eight weeks during the FIFA World Cup before returning to play against Sporting KC on Thursday, July 16, at Energizer Park.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

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