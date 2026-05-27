Norway, Morocco Finalize World Cup Rosters Ahead of Road to 26 Matchup at Sports Illustrated Stadium

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







HARRISON, New Jersey - Norway and Morocco have confirmed their final FIFA World Cup rosters ahead of their Road to 26 presented by Turkish Airlines match at Sports Illustrated Stadium on June 7. The matchup, set for 3 p.m. ET, will be each nation's final tune-up before this summer's tournament kicks off in North America.

The Norwegian squad is headlined by Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, one of the most prolific goalscorers in the modern game, and midfielder Martin Ødegaard, captain of Premier League champions Arsenal. The duo leads a roster that also includes forward Alexander Sørloth (Atlético Madrid); midfielder Sander Berge (Fulham); defenders Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) and Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund); and goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland (Sevilla).

Haaland and Ødegaard are leading Norway back to a World Cup for the first time since 1998 - the same tournament in which Norway and Morocco played their lone previous meeting, a 2-2 draw in group play. Norway later advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to eventual runner-up Brazil.

Morocco, ranked No. 8 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, is led by head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who led Morrocco to the FIFA U-20 World Cup title in 2025. His roster is anchored by Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, one of the world's top fullbacks and a fixture of Morocco's run to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hakimi is joined in defense by Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui.

The Atlas Lions' attack is led by Real Madrid forward Brahim Díaz, Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal) anchoring the back line as Morocco appears in a third consecutive World Cup tournament.

Road to 26 is co-promoted by Unified Events and Florida Citrus Sports (FCS), bringing elite national teams to major American venues throughout 2026. The current match schedule is included below. Tickets to all Road to 26 events are on sale now at RoadTo26.com.

ROAD TO 26 SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 6

Bolivia vs. Scotland - Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, N.J.) - 4 p.m. ET*

Brazil vs. Egypt - Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio) - 6 p.m. ET*

Argentina vs. Honduras - Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) - 8 p.m. ET*

Sunday, June 7

Morocco vs. Norway - Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, N.J.) - 3 p.m. ET*

Tuesday, June 9

Argentina vs. Iceland - Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Ala.) - 8:30 p.m. ET*

*Kickoff times subject to change.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026

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