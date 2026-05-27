Colorado Rapids to Host St. Louis CITY SC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals
Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids will host St. Louis CITY SC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Semifinals at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, September 16, U.S. Soccer announced today. Kickoff in Colorado is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage for the match available on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Altitude Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids App.
The Rapids have reached the Semifinals of the domestic tournament for the first time since 1999 after putting up a dominant performance in the Quarterfinals against the San Jose Earthquakes. Colorado defeated San Jose 2-0, with forwards Darren Yapi and Rafael Navarro recording goals for the home side. Additionally shining in the contest was Nico Hansen, who posted his second clean sheet through three U.S. Open Cup appearances. The Rapids took down USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and USL League One side Union Omaha in the Round of 16 and Round of 32, respectively.
St. Louis had a tough path of their own, having gone through two MLS sides in Chicago Fire FC and Houston Dynamo FC in addition to FC Tulsa of the USL Championship. Their Quarterfinal match against the Dynamo was a back-and-forth battle, as the two sides went to a shootout following a 2-2 scoreline at the end of regulation and extra time. St. Louis came out on top after four rounds, with the club not missing en route to a 4-2 victory in the shootout.
Colorado Rapids Season Ticket Members will have an opportunity to purchase their seating location for the Semifinal match at the lowest available price. Members can expect an email from their Membership Services Executive in the coming weeks with additional details. Tickets for the general public will be made available soon.
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