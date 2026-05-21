Rapids Advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, Blank Earthquakes 2-0

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







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Colorado Rapids 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0

U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals | Wednesday, May 20, 2026

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

Notable Notes:

The Colorado Rapids reach the Semifinal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time since 1999

The Rapids will host St. Louis CITY SC in the next round

F Darren Yapi recorded his first career Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup goal and his fourth goal of the season across all competitions.

The Homegrown forward has now recorded 15 goals for the Rapids in his career across all competitions.

F Rafael Navarro recorded his first career Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup goal and his ninth goal of the season across all competitions.

F Dante Sealy recorded the assist on Yapi's goal, marking his fifth of the season across all competitions.

The forward has now recorded one goal and one assist in three U.S. Open Cup matches this year.

GK Nico Hansen posted his second clean sheet in U.S. Open Cup play in his third appearance in the tournament this season

The goalkeeper has now recorded six career clean sheets in 25 appearances across all competitions as a member of the Rapids

The Rapids have five different goalscorers through U.S. Open Cup play this year.

Four of the goals have been scored in the first half of the match.

Goal Summary:

Minute Team Player Assist

40' COL D. Yapi D. Sealy

45' + 10 COL R. Navarro (PK) -

Disciplinary Summary:

Minute Team Player Result

21' SJ R. Viera YC

36' SJ R. Roberts YC

53' SJ B. Kiaknovic YC

89' COL N. Hansen YC

90' COL J. Travis YC

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids: GK Nico Hansen; D Miguel Navarro (65' Jackson Travis), Lucas Herrington, Rob Holding, Reggie Cannon; M Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick (85' Hamzat Ojediran), Paxten Aarsonson; F Dante Sealy (62' Georgi Minoungou), Rafael Navarro (C), Darren Yapi

Unused substitutes: Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Noah Cobb, Alexis Manyoma

San Jose Earthquakes: GK Daniel De Sousa; D Jamar Rickets, Reid Roberts (46' David Romney), Francesco Montali, Ben Kikanovic; M Ronaldo Viera (C) (86' Jack Jasinski), Beau Leroux, Paul Marie (63' John Skahan), Ian Harkes, Ousseni Bouda; F Preston Judd (72' Nicholas Fernandez)

Unused substitutes: Nathan Crockford, Max Floriani, Jonathan Gonzalez

Officials:

Referee: Fotis Bazakos Assistants: Kevin Lock, Diego Blas Fourth Official: Rodrigo Albuquerque VAR: Edvin Juriseci AVAR: Fabio Tovar

COLORADO RAPIDS POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH MATT WELLS

On what it means to him to be in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup...

"Great achievement tonight to get out. I thought it was a really high-level game. I thought it was two teams [that] both, obviously they pressed man to man, we were jumping nine, and then with [Darren] Yapi, and then the left back releasing, both teams, man to man against each other. Both teams trying to build. It was a really high-level game, and we came out on the right end of the of the small margin. Still not sure about the disallowed goal. I need to get some clarifications on that. I thought [it was] a very strong performance. As I just said to the team, it was, the word in my mind was quite complete. That probably doesn't make sense, quite complete. We need to be just complete. I thought it was a complete performance. There was one moment on the set plays where we were a little bit loose, and they could have scored, but outside that, I thought, we defended set plays well. We scored another set play goal straight off the training ground, which was a brilliant delivery from Dante [Sealy]. Obviously, Rafa [Navarro] took his penalty well. I just thought the general performance, we were very strong, and we needed to suffer second half as a team. Every single player was participating, and I thought there was some really strong individual performances tonight. Great to be in the semifinal, but of course we don't want to be satisfied with that. We don't want to stop there."

On how important it was to get a win before the break...

"Of course, tonight I want to enjoy the moment of getting to the semifinal, and I just encourage the players to do that, and then we've got plenty of time. As of tomorrow morning, we come in, and the focus has to be against a very good Dallas team. How we control everything we can control to try and get the three points, which would really be a big three points for us, and I think would put us in a really strong position, and it would represent a real strong start to a campaign when you factor in the complete transition of what we've become as a team and what we're becoming as a team, and the overhaul of players and new guys coming in. I think if we can get three points at the weekend, it's been a strong start. We know then the schedule flips in our favor a little bit. We have five out of seven at home once we return. I think, ironically, the team we now face, St. Louis in the next round of the Cup, is the only team to take three points off us here at DICK'S, so we're very, very confident here at home. As I said, I thought it was a really good team we faced tonight, and I thought in spells we managed to go toe-to-toe, then we looked like a good side ourselves. I think my current emotion is just pleased at the moment here, and as I just said to the guys, what it can't become is a miracle that we're in this stage of the competition. It's not a marvel. We've got a lot of talent in that dressing room, a lot of good young players So, this is where I expect us to be, and this is the standard I want to become the norm going forward."

On the thought process on the set pieces...

"It's the same sort of process as we do for every game. Obviously we have our sort of stock templates, and we have our, like we do for the rest of our game model, our identity is the same as what we do with our pressing and in possession. You know, going into a game now, that we're going to press really high, you just don't know how we're going to do it, which players are going to jump. That just comes down to how we analyze the opponent, and it's the same for the set plays. We know we have our base idea and our base movements that we want to do, and then [assistant coach] Rob Burch on the attack and set plays does a great job at then analyzing the opponent and recognizing, okay, what routines can we do, where's the weaknesses, where do we dial up certain parts of our routines and dial down the other ones, and it was just part of that process. Sometimes it comes off, and thankfully, the last couple of games, like the goal in Salt Lake, as well, and then again tonight. I think we should have had, maybe I'm learning a new rule, but we should have had the first goal as well, where obviously Rob [Holding] was deemed offside without even challenging for the ball, but perhaps that is just me having to learn something new that I wasn't aware of. I need to get some clarification on why that goal didn't stand, but that would have been another second phase, set play goal. We need that aspect of our game, because you can't always fire in open play, especially when you play against a team like these who are going man to man all over the pitch, and it's difficult. It's good that that part of our game has been great in the last two games, and it needs to be the same in the weekend."

On the disallowed goal...

"I know from - I'm not contesting - from the delivery, Rob [Holding] is in an offsides position, obviously. In my mind, when I look back on the iPad, I'm like, he's nowhere near challenging for the ball, he's 10 yards away. They make a deliberate header clear, but what I'm understanding is potentially there is a rule that if the header goes in the attacking direction for them and it's a deliberate action, if Rob is then coming back from his position, he apparently counts as offside. I've never been aware of this. I was thinking of similar situations I faced in the Premier League. We can see the goal at Tottenham, where Destiny Udogie didn't look, and he played a back pass, and Ivan Toney hadn't recovered. He was 10-15 yards offside, and Destiny just passed to him, and Ivan Tony scored and obviously that's not offside, because Destiny made a deliberate action. I always thought the rule was that if the defender deflects it accidentally, then Rob is offside, but if the defender heads it like he clearly did, Rob is onside. But apparently, I think I may be in the wrong, so I need to get some clarification on it, but that would have been a nice goal to have scored, and would have been three set play goals on the night, but overall, as I said, really strong performance."

On the Rapids counterattack...

"To be honest, this is sort of the game plan every week. I know we dominate the ball, but we always want to turn our pressing into attacking situations, and it's been an area, certainly over the summer, got to be an area we improve on, because there's a disparity in the metrics when you look at all the underlying data. We are conclusively, regardless of which data company you use, and we have access to a couple, we are right up there in the MLS, like of all 30 teams, we're sort of one, two, and three for most pressing metrics that you can measure. We definitely know we're a pressing team high up the pitch, but then if you look at high pressures turned into shots there's a ridiculous disparity from where we are, and so there's been a definitely an upturn in focus on it, and I think just messaging that. I've constantly been on the guys, certainly the front half guys, that we have to turn the rewards from the physical exertion, the tactical organization we're producing on the press, we have to turn that into goals. We don't just run and press because I want the guys to run, I do that because I believe that's the best game model for us to score to stop the opponent gaining territory and I think you saw again tonight. I don't remember them having too many passages out from the back. I think we caused them a real problem with [Darren] Yapi jumping on the left and Miguel [Navarro] releasing, and then Jackson [Travis] came into the game and did the same, and then even from the middle of the pitch. We don't ever want to sit behind the ball in a mid-block, because I don't like it when the other team has a possession phase, so we always then have a trigger to jump back up into pressing mode, and I just thought that was the aspect we did really well tonight. We managed to get out of our block, barring the last 20 minutes of the game. But before that, when we had full energy, we were always jumping up well [and] winning the ball back. Tonight, we made better decisions with the final pass, and we looked more threatening. I still leave the pitch feeling like we didn't maximize the attacking situations we had. I still think there's so much more to come from this group of players from that aspect, but it's definitely an exciting part of our game model."

On the roster changes for tonight's game...

"We, as we do most games, change things up a little bit tactically tonight, and played with an inside left back. Miguel [Navarro] was actually in as a midfielder for the majority of the game, alongside Josh [Atencio], and then had Paxton [Aaronson] and Wayne [Frederick] in the pockets, and obviously a move away from what we've done in previous games. Rafa [Navarro] is usually dropping down, whereas tonight Rafa just played as a focal point. I knew they would go, man to man, [I] just felt we needed presence through the middle of the pitch. On the wings, it's just a case of freshening up. We've got a few different choices, and yeah, wanted to get [Darren] Yapi and Dante [Sealy] into the team. Both guys have been training well and deserve opportunity. We've got some nice competition in those areas developing now, and obviously you see tonight, Dante gets the assist with an incredible delivery, and Yapi scores his goal. I did say in the dressing room afterwards, I think in terms of Yapi, that was by far and away a standalone performance of what he's produced this season. I don't know how much it would have come across on TV, but the mentality he showed tonight was everything I'm trying to push him to become. The way he just kept going, his work ethic, his mentality, some of his recovery runs at the end where you could see he was battling with his mind. His mind was telling him 'I'm tired, I can't recover', and then he was always too strong for that voice, and he was recovering, getting back under the ball. At the end of the game, I switched him to the right, they changed to a back three with wing backs, and I was worried about the back post overload, he finished the game as a right wing back so his selflessness and the way he helped the team, that's got to be a reference point for him and a benchmark for him now. Then on top of that, we can build and improve, keep improving the individual quality, and when we do that, we've got a top player. I was really proud of him tonight, was a great performance, and for me, I haven't seen everything from last season, but certainly speaking from my experience of him, that was his best performance this season by quite a long way."

On how it feels to have a condensed tournament schedule and then wait four months for the semifinal...

"It is, but I don't mind that. It's something to look forward to. I think it'll be put in midweek, just before, off the top of my head, before we play Seattle here at home, I think is the schedule. It's something for us to look forward to, but between now and then, we've got a lot of football to play. We've got a lot of improvements to make as a team. I'm really excited for the break. I think you've seen with us a clear correlation between training and performance, and in the spells where we've gone game, game, game, game, game, it's nothing to do with physical, like we are physically outstanding as a group. All these players are, so I'm never going to sit here and say I don't like the game schedule because we look tired or I have to keep changing. I don't believe in that because I think the squad's conditioned so well. What you can't dispute is, and what I've seen clearly, is a dilution of our principles. You look at all our best performances, they've been in clear weeks, because nothing is habitual yet for this team, we're still learning. It's a totally new way of playing, it's totally new habits, totally new principles, so as soon as you lose the training behind it, you start to dilute the habits of each individual, and therefore, as a group, you lose that clarity of how you're playing with the ball, your movements with the ball. Suddenly you just look a bit more of a - it's not a great word, but a stodgy team and I felt that in some games where we just haven't. I felt, against Salt Lake, after we went one nil up, I didn't feel we were, and I showed the guys in the meeting, we're not there. We're not playing like us, we're not making close connection, we're not arriving to bounce, we're not being positive enough with the ball, and it's just all habits. I can't wait to have some training time, because this period has proven to me that we need training, and then hopefully, we get to a point in four months' time where we're filled with so much clarity, the guys are so clear in how we play that we can just go game, game, game, game, game, [and] I can sit back and relax a little bit, and see my family, and on the pitch, the game model still looks the same, because everything's a habit. It's like learning to drive. It's like, I do the first few lessons, but I still have to think mirror, signal, maneuver. We have to get them to a point where they're like, I drove to work today and I don't even remember driving. I was listening to Morgan Wallen, I'm doing this, I'm not even concentrating on the road, and that's the point we need to get them to. The only way to do that is with training time, but I saw a slight return to us at our best tonight, but still, still a long way to go."

On Rafael Navarro's penalty kick and overall performance...

"I think his performance tonight was: pressing, top mentality, leader of the team. Took his massive moment with the penalty, took his other moment for the disallowed goal, and outside of that had one of his lesser games. I thought, and I just spoke to him afterwards, that his individual quality in the middle lane, because they were man marking, so the passing lanes were always open to Rafa [Navarro], although it was a good battle. But, as I just said to him now, we'll elevate him to a better level, and again it comes down to training time. We need to do loads of work on his getting back to goal, how he protects, how he uses his body. Obviously, I was fortunate enough to coach, what I consider the best in the world, in Harry Kane, so I have a lot of ideas for Rafa, and I have good knowledge of how Harry in those situations uses his body to protect the ball, uses the defenders' momentum against him to try and swivel and turn, and I think these are all things we can give to Rafa. It will take a little bit of time, but we need to train for it. So, what I loved about him tonight, and what I love about him as a person, is he knew he wasn't having a great game with the ball. It's the first thing he said to me afterwards, and what I admire about him is he didn't allow any of that to infiltrate his mentality, his attitude, his work ethic, and he is a large reason why we're in the semifinal, and why as a team we're able to keep a clean sheet tonight against a really good attacking outfit. He's a big part of that because our defending starts from the front. I was really pleased with what he did tonight."

COLORADO RAPIDS FORWARD DARREN YAPI

On his performance tonight and so far this season..

"I can agree with him [Matt Wells] because I think that was my most complete performance I've had this season. In terms of, my back against the goal, regaining possession, pressing, recovery runs, everything. It showed tonight. On top of that, the goal as well."

On what scoring tonight means to him...

"We play to win trophies, and to be just one step closer...the vibes in the locker room and just the whole club are very, very high, and we're excited for that semifinal in September. Obviously, we're not getting too carried away. We still have a game this Saturday, but just being one step closer to a trophy, me having never won a trophy, guys tell me it's the best feeling in the world. So tonight, I just wanted to show that I really want a trophy, and I really want to experience what it's like."

On his partnership with Rafael Navarro...

"I just feel like we do whatever the game gives us. This game, it was a lot tougher for Rafa [Navarro] in the buildup with, you know, very aggressive center backs tonight, but he's still so dangerous. You saw his goal that got disallowed, which I'm not sure how that... I don't know if I'm allowed to say that... Just his nose for goal, his all-around play, how much he runs for the team. This guy, he's one of the best, so just being able to play with him makes life a lot easier for me."

On his play following his new contract...

"Not really, no. I mean, I just feel like it's the same stuff. I try to play the game to get better in terms of my own development, and to win games and help the team. I just feel like it's the same every day. I come into training trying to apply what I need to do for the team and for myself. It's just that I have more years to do that here, so that's just how I see it."

On what he remembers from 1999, the last time the club went to the Open Cup Semifinals...

"Not a clue. I don't know, I wasn't even born."

On facing a familiar opponent in St. Louis...

"Absolutely. I mean, it's a semifinal, so both teams are going to want to fight to get a trophy, and we know it's not going to be easy. But we try to embrace that, the difficulty of it, whether it's 90 minutes, 120, or penalties. We just try to embrace it, and we just really want to win a trophy. Whether they beat us or not, I think the mentality is the same. We want to win every game."

On the process of the team learning the playing style...

"I feel like tonight we showed a bit more of a complete performance as a group, but I feel like there are still moments where we can even go up a level, so that makes me excited. I feel like it makes the guys excited as well, knowing that we can just go up a level, get better, and dominate games even more."

On what it took from the team to get a result tonight...

"We limited them simply because of our mentality, our willingness to suffer in those difficult moments, and that's what it came down to. That's why we had a clean sheet, and that's why we're on to the next round. It was huge from everyone, just being able to suffer for however many minutes it was and embrace it."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026

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