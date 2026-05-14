D.C. United Lose 3-1 against Chicago Fire FC at Audi Field

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United fell 3-1 to Chicago Fire FC at Audi Field, snapping their five match unbeaten run. Forward Tai Baribo returned to the starting lineup and scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season in the 41st minute, assisted by Louis Munteanu. This was the first time this season that both Baribo and Munteanu started the match. Munteanu now has five goal contributions (four goals and one assist) in four MLS starts. The Black-and-Red went into half up 1-0 but the visitors came out strong, with midfielder Robin Lod scoring a header from the centre of the box to tie the match at 1-1. Then in the 71st minute, a penalty kick was called in favor of Chicago Fire FC when forward Puso Dithejane drew a foul from D.C. United defender Nikola Markovic. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson saved the penalty kick but Chicago forward Hugo Cuypers pounced on the rebound and scored his league leading 12th goal of the season. Chicago's Maren Haile-Selassie would add a third goal in the 87th minute to make it 3-1. The result moves D.C. United in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-5-4 record and 16 points on the season.

Player Notes

Forward Tai Baribo scored his seventh goal of the season in the 41st minute, assisted by Louis Munteanu.

Midfielder João Peglow won seven ground duels and recorded seven recoveries in 90 minutes played.

Forward Louis Munteanu recorded his first assist of the season; Munteanu had three shots on target and won three ground duels in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder Brandon Servania had four tackles and won 100% of his aerial duels; he completed 90 minutes.

#DCvCHI

The Black-and-Red is 28-25-22 against Chicago Fire FC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United has a 19-12-7 record against Chicago Fire FC at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-3-0 at home in the 2026 MLS season.

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Nikola Markovic, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, Joao Peglow, Tai Baribo (Jared Stroud 64'), Louis Munteanu, Jackson Hopkins (Jacob Murrell 87')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Conner Antley, Caden Clark, Gavin Turner, Hosei Kijima, Jordan Farr, Aaron Herrera

Head Coach: René Weiler

Chicago Fire FC Lineup: Chris Brady, Jack Elliott, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Andrew Gutman, Johnny Dean, Philip Zinckernagel (Chris Mueller 90'+4'), Robin Lod (Maren Haile-Selassie 63'), Jonathan Bamba (Puso Dithejane 63'), Mauricio Pineda, Dje D'Avilla, Hugo Cuypers (Jason Shokalook 90'+4')

Unused Substitutes: Sam Rogers, Viktor Radojevic, Joel Waterman, Dylan Borso, Josh Cohen

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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