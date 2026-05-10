D.C. United Draw, 2-2, against Nashville SC on the Road

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







The Black-and-Red traveled to Music City and battled to a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. Forward Louis Munteanu opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a header for his fourth goal of the season. The Romanian forward has now found the back of the net in three consecutive matches and has scored four goals in his first three starts for the Black-and-Red. Captain Lucas Bartlett doubled D.C. United's advantage in the 30th minute, finishing off a cross from defender Keisuke Kurokawa. The goal marked Bartlett's first of the season and the fourth of his MLS career. The momentum shifted in the 75th minute when defender Silvan Hefti was shown a second yellow card, reducing the visitors to 10 men. Nashville SC continued to apply pressure on D.C. United's backline with 16 total shots and nine crosses. Then substitute forward Warren Madrigal pulled one back in the 76th minute before scoring a late equalizer in the 89th minute off a cross from former D.C. United defender Andy Najar. Despite conceding late, the Black-and-Red extended their unbeaten streak to five matches. The result keeps D.C. United in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-4-4 record and 16 points on the season.

Player Notes

Forward Louis Munteanu scored his fourth goal of the season in the 25th minute, assisted by defender Silvan Hefti. Munteanu has scored in three consecutive matches for the Black-and-Red.

Captain Lucas Bartlett scored his first goal of the season in the 33rd minute, assisted by defender Keisuke Kurokawa. Bartlett won three total duels in 90 minutes played.

Defender Keisuke Kurokawa recorded one assist and three interceptions in 90 minutes played. Kurokawa has started all 12 MLS matches and played every single minute for D.C. United this season.

Midfielder João Peglow recorded seven recoveries and had seven defensive contributions in 90 minutes played.

#NSHvDC

D.C. United hold a 2-5-4 all-time regular season record against Nashville SC.

The Black-and-Red hold a 1-3-2 all-time road record against Nashville SC in regular season play.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-2-4 on the road in the 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Nashville SC Lineup: Brian Schwake, Daniel Lovitz (Reed Baker-Whiting 88'), Jeisson Palacios (Maxwell Woledzi 79'), Jack Maher, Andy Najar, Bryan Acosta (Charles Brunet 62'), Matthew Corcoran, Alex Muyl (Warren Madrigal 63'), Hany Mukhtar, Ahmed Qasem (Woobens Pacius 88'), Cristian Espinoza

Unused Substitutes: Joe Willis, Shakur Mohammed, Josh Bauer, Jordan Knight

Head Coach: BJ Callaghan

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, João Peglow, Jared Stroud (Aaron Herrera 67'), Louis Munteanu (Tai Baribo 84'), Jackson Hopkins (Nikola Markovic 77')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Conner Antley, Jacob Murrell, Caden Clark, Gavin Turner, Hosei Kijima

Head Coach: René Weiler

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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