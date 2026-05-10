Revolution Surge to 2-1 Comeback Win over Philadelphia Union

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (7-3-1, 22 pts.) made history Saturday night with a 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union (1-8-3, 6 pts.), claiming their sixth straight victory at Gillette Stadium to mark the club's best home start. For the third time in the last five games, and the fourth time this season, New England came from behind to claim all three points. With the win, Head Coach Marko Mitrović matched the best 11-game start by a Revolution coach.

Philadelphia struck first in the opening half, but New England answered with a pair of second-half tallies to complete the comeback. Captain Carles Gil played a role in both finishes, first providing the assist on forward Luca Langoni's 61st-minute equalizer before delivering the game-winning goal, his fourth of the season, with three minutes remaining in regulation.

With the rain pouring down in Foxborough, the two sides dueled through a tense first half before Philadelphia found the opener in the 37th minute. After a long ball in behind New England's backline, defender Will Sands tracked back to make a recovery effort, but his attempted clearance deflected into the net, rolling past a diving Matt Turner.

New England dictated much of the early tempo, holding 62 percent of the possession through the first 45 minutes, but were unable to find a breakthrough. The Revolution's best chance of the half came inside the opening 10 minutes. Gil threaded a pass wide for Langoni to run onto, but the Argentine's low effort went just wide of the left post.

Philadelphia nearly doubled its advantage in the 59th minute, forcing Turner into a quick reaction save. The rebound fell to Ezekiel Alladoh in front of the goal, but defender Mamadou Fofana made a heroic goalline clearance, keeping the deficit at one and swinging momentum back in New England's favor.

Just two minutes after Fofana's vital defensive stop, the Revolution found their equalizer. Following a corner kick, Philadelphia's attempted clearance dropped to the feet of Gil, who immediately connected with Langoni. The winger took a touch inside onto his right foot and unleashed a curling strike into the upper-right corner to level the match, 1-1. The captain's assist marked the fifth consecutive game he has etched his name on the scoresheet, while Langoni recorded his eighth goal contribution of the season.

In the 75th minute, the Revolution nearly took the 2-1 lead as Fofana got involved in the attack, lofting a perfectly weighted ball over the left side of Philadelphia's backline to spring Peyton Miller in behind. The Homegrown defender, making his third start of the season at left back, raced onto the pass, but his low, driven effort skipped just wide of the near post.

New England completed the comeback in the final five minutes, preserving the team's perfect home record. Midfielder Matt Polster, making his first appearance in return from injury, advanced the ball through the center to the top of the box. Striker Dor Turgeman received the pass and with the help of a defender's deflection, was able to slip the ball into the path of Gil. The Spaniard wasted no time firing a left-footed shot into the net to give New England a 2-1 lead.

On Wednesday night, the top two teams in the Eastern Conference will meet at Gillette Stadium when the Revolution welcome Nashville SC to Foxborough. Watch the midweek 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to the local radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

The New England Revolution extended their unbeaten run in MLS play to seven games with Saturday's result (6-0-1).

The victory gives New England its best home start in club history at 6-0-0.

The Revolution have won six consecutive home matches for just the eighth time in club history, one shy of matching their all-time record for longest home winning streak (7).

Head Coach Marko Mitrović matched Bruce Arena for the best 11-game start by a head coach in club history, while his seven victories are the most by a Revolution manager in the first 11 matches.

F/W Luca Langoni tallied his second goal of the 2026 campaign, his team-leading eighth goal contribution this season.

M Carles Gil made his 100th regular season appearance at Gillette Stadium, marking the occasion with a goal-and-assist performance. The captain also had a team-high three key passes.

Gil now owns 23 goals and 47 assists in his MLS career at home.

Gil has found the scoresheet in five consecutive league games (4g, 2a). Tonight's goal was his first against Philadelphia in his MLS career.

New England improves to 11-0-3 when Gil records a goal and an assist in the same match.

D Mamadou Fofana made his 40th career MLS start in Saturday's match, coming up with a goal line clearance in the second half to save a goal. The Malian center back also added a pair of chances created.

M Matt Polster made his return to action from a five-match injury absence, logging 11 minutes off the bench.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #11

New England Revolution 2 vs. Philadelphia Union 1

May 9, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant Referee: Brooke Mayo

Assistant Referee: Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Edson Carvajal

Video Asst. Referee: Edvin Jurisevic

Assistant VAR: T.J. Zablocki

Weather: 55 degrees and rain

Attendance: 18,561

Scoring Summary:

PHI - Will Sands (Own Goal) 37'

NE - Luca Langoni 2 (Carles Gil 4) 61'

NE - Carles Gil 4 (Unassisted) 87'

Misconduct Summary:

PHI - Jovan Lukic (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 34'

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 45'+2

PHI - Agustin Anello (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 85'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller, Ethan Kohler, Mamadou Fofana, Will Sands; Alhassan Yusuf, Brooklyn Raines, Carles Gil ©; Griffin Yow (Diego Fagundez 63'), Luca Langoni (Matt Polster 79'), Dor Turgeman (Tanner Beason 90'+1).

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Brayan Ceballos, Jackson Yueill, Marcos Zambrano, Malcolm Fry, Andrew Farrell.

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake ©; Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Geiner Martinez, Francis Westfield (Olivier Mbaizo 31'); Cavan Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 73'), Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Indiana Vassilev (Malik Jakupovic 73'); Milan Iloski (Bruno Damiani 62'), Ezekiel Alladoh (Agustin Anello 62').

Substitutes Not Used: Andrew Rick; Jeremy Rafanello, Ben Bender, Finn Sundstrom.







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