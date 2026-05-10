Sounders FC Draws, 1-1, Saturday Night with San Diego FC
Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WA - Sounders FC (6-1-3, 21 points) played to a 1-1 draw with San Diego FC (3-5-4, 13 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. After the visitors went up 1-0 in the first half on a goal from Marcus Ingvartsen, Danny Musovski scored the late equalizer for Seattle, his third strike in all competitions this season. Brian Schmetzer's side continues its three-match homestand this week with matchups against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, May 13 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 16 (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with the result with 21 points (6-1-3). The club is unbeaten in its last eight matches (5-0-3) in league play, with its lone loss coming on February 28 at RSL.
The result extends Sounders FC's club-record home unbeaten streak to 21 games in all competitions (15-0-6), a club record. Seattle also has a 13-match home unbeaten streak in MLS regular-season play (9-0-4), tied for third-longest in club history.
Danny Musovski's goal in the 80th minute was his third in all competitions and first in MLS. The forward scored a team-high 18 goals in all competitions last year.
Cristian Roldan and Albert Rusnák both provided assists on Musovski's goal, their third and fourth in all competitions, respectively.
Brian Schmetzer made one change to the lineup from last week's match at Sporting Kansas City, with Albert Rusnák replacing Danny Musovski.
Seattle now faces two more home matches this week, a Wednesday fixture against the San Jose Earthquakes on May 13 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and a matchup with the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 16 (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - San Diego FC 1
Saturday, May 9, 2026
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Armando Villarreal
Assistants: Adam Garner, Kevin Lock
Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin
VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr.
Attendance: 31,528
Weather: 61 degrees and clear skies
SCORING SUMMARY
SD - Marcus Ingvartsen (Onni Valakari, Aníbal Godoy) 18'
SEA - Danny Musovski (Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák) 80'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Jesús Ferreira (caution) 51'
SEA - Snyder Brunell (caution) 56'
SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 57'
SD - Alex Mighten (caution) 75'
SD - Oscar Verhoeven (caution) 78'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 63'), Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Antino Lopez 65'); Snyder Brunell (Danny Musovski 63'), Cristian Roldan - Captain; Jesús Ferreira, Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock; Jordan Morris
Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Kim Kee-hee, Hassani Dotson, Sebastian Gomez, Paul Arriola, Osaze De Rosario
Total shots: 27
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 9
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 8
Saves: 4
San Diego FC - Duran Ferree; Oscar Verhoeven, Christopher McVey, Manu Duah, Luca Bombino (Kieran Sargeant 87'); Aníbal Godoy - Captain, David Vazquez (Alejandro Alvarado 86'), Onni Valakari; Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen, Amahl Pellegrino (Alex Mighten 74')
Substitutes not used: Jacob Jackson, Bryan Zamblé, Pedro Soma, Wilson Eisner, Ian Pilcher, Anisse Saidi
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 9
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 3
- SOUNDERS FC -
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