Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns home to Allianz Field on Sunday for a Mother's Day matchup against Austin FC, looking to build off last weekend's historic 3-2 comeback road victory over Columbus Crew. The Loons enter Sunday evening's contest, presented by Coors Light, riding strong momentum after winning down by multiple goals for the first time in the club's MLS history. The Loons had rescued a draw when down by multiple goals on four occasions across regular season and playoffs but had never captured a victory.

Minnesota's dramatic result in Columbus also marked the club's fourth-consecutive road victory, setting a new club record for longest away winning streak in the team's MLS regular-season play. Kelvin Yeboah continued his standout campaign with a brace against the Crew and enters Sunday as Minnesota's leading scorer, while defender Anthony Markanich remains second on the team with three goals during an impressive attacking season from the backline.

Austin FC enters Sunday's contest seeking its first road victory of the 2026 MLS regular season. The Verde & Black have struggled away from home thus far, posting three losses and two draws in their five road matches this season. Despite earning a 2-0 home victory over St. Louis CITY SC last weekend, Austin will look to secure valuable points away from Q2 Stadium.

Sunday's matchup also features several notable connections. Former Loons players Joseph Rosales and Christian Ramírez return to Allianz Field with Austin FC, while MNUFC assistant coach Josh Wolff faces Austin after previously being the Verde & Black's first-ever head coach. The Loons will aim to continue their strong form at Allianz Field and carry the confidence from last weekend's comeback performance into another important Western Conference battle in front of the home crowd.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Julian Gressel - Lower Body (Out)

Carlos Harvey - Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

Kyle Duncan - Lower Body (Questionable)

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. AUSTIN FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

5.10.2026 | MLS Regular Season | Match 12

6:00 p.m. CT (Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2026 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 6-3-2 (20 pts. | 2-1-1 at home)

ATX: 3-4-4 (13 pts. | 0-3-2 on the road)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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