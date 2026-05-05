Minnesota United Opens Team of the Decade Vote, Presented by Allianz

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today opened the Team of the Decade Fan Vote, presented by Allianz. To recognize and remember MNUFC players that played a key role in the club's Major League Soccer history since 2017, the Team of the Decade Fan Vote will see fans select the top Loons lineup of the past seasons. Voting runs from May 5 - 19 on the MNUFC App.

To help select the Team of the Decade, fans can download the MNUFC App on their smart phone, where they can slot their favorite Loons into a 4-2-3-1 formation, with five key categories: Goalkeeper (1), defenders (4), defensive midfielders (2), attacking midfielders (3), and striker (1), with five bench spots also available to be selected.

Additionally, fans who participate in the voting will have the chance to win prizes including Black and Blue Team Store gift cards and MNUFC gear, and a grand prize that includes an exclusive gameday experience for the Aug. 19 match versus Atlanta United - Minnesota United's Year 10 Celebration Game - courtesy of Allianz.

Below is the list of players, by position (secondary positions listed in italics), that fans can choose from when determining their Team of the Decade vote:

Goalkeepers: Vito Mannone, Tyler Miller, Bobby Shuttleworth, Dayne St. Clair

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Brent Kallman, Anthony Markanich, Romain Métanire, Ike Opara, Nicolás Romero, Joseph Rosales (AM), Jerome Thiesson

Defensive Midfielders: Osvaldo Alonso, Kervin Arriaga, Hassani Dotson (AM), Ibson, Wil Trapp, Nectarios Triantis

Attacking Midfielders: Ethan Finlay, Franco Fragapane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (D), Miguel Ibarra, Robin Lod (F), Kevin Molino, Joaquín Pereyra, Darwin Quintero, Emanuel Reynoso

Forwards: Luis Amarilla, Tani Oluwaseyi, Teemu Pukki, Christian Ramirez, Mason Toye, Kelvin Yeboah

Fans can learn more about the Team of the Decade Fan Vote and the full contest rules by visiting mnufc10.com/totd, or, by finding the experience inside the MNUFC App.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.