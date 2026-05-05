Chicago Fire Foundation Releases Tickets for 2026 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Foundation, the charitable arm of Chicago Fire FC, today announced the return of the ninth annual White Party, presented by global steel distributor Magellan Corporation taking place on Thursday, July 30, 2026 in the West Loop and benefitting the charitable efforts of the Foundation.

The White Party invites patrons and sponsors to don their most stylish white attire for an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and premium food and beverages. This year, the ticketed 21+ event will take place at Morgan MFG (401 N. Morgan Street) from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Admission includes access to a premium open bar and food from the hottest restaurants around Chicago including Tavern on Rush, RMP Italian, RPM Steak, Avec, and more. Fire alumni and current First team members will also be in attendance. All guests will receive a gift bag to top off the night and the option to attend an afterparty at The Bassment, with shuttle service included.

VIP and General Admission tickets for the White Party are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. A limited amount of tickets are also available with early bird pricing. Those who cannot attend can still support the Foundation and find more information about making donations HERE.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).







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