Inter Miami CF Announces Special Mother's Day Offer
Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
With Mother's Day right around the corner, Inter Miami CF announced a special offer for our loyal fans to secure a meaningful gift for their beloved mothers to celebrate the special occasion.
Single-Match Tickets for $50!
Starting today through Sunday, May 10, fans will be able to secure single-match tickets for the MLS regular season home game against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, May 17 (6 p.m. ET kickoff) for just $50 (plus fees)!
Take advantage of the special offer and secure a special gift for mom HERE using the promo code MAMA!
Major League Soccer Stories from May 5, 2026
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