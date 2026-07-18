Inter Miami CF Facilities Host Record Number of National Teams this Summer with 13

Published on July 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's facilities continue to solidify their position as the world's best, as the Florida Blue Training Center, Nu Stadium and Inter Miami CF Stadium were the most utilized facilities by national teams this summer. A total of 13 national teams, with 11 of those being participating nations in the historic FIFA World Cup 2026, leveraged the world-class facilities to prepare for the global stage since June 1.

Nations that trained or played at Inter Miami CF facilities since June 1:

Argentina, Cabo Verde, Colombia, England, France, Haiti, New Zealand, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Peru, Scotland, Turkey, Venezuela

Nations that trained or played at Inter Miami CF facilities since June 1 (listed by facility):

Inter Miami CF Stadium: Cabo Verde, Colombia, France, Haiti, New Zealand, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Turkey, Venezuela

Florida Blue Training Center: Argentina, England, Haiti, Scotland, Turkey

Nu Stadium: Haiti, Peru

Inter Miami CF has been the driving force behind Miami's rise as an epicenter of global fútbol, building the sport's presence in South Florida over several years by establishing a world-class professional club, bringing the world's best players to the city including the greatest of all time Leo Messi, winning major trophies, representing Miami while making history on the global stage at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and making its facilities a destination for the world's leading clubs and national teams for many years now.

Beyond hosting the most national teams, Heron Sports & Entertainment built on the tournament's momentum with two standout events. First, the KidSuper Spring/Summer 2027 Runway Show - a one-time World Fútbol Celebration Show celebrating soccer culture, community, and connection. Then, on June 28, Grammy-winning star Carín León headlined the first-ever concert at Nu Stadium, the world-class venue in the heart of Miami and home of Inter Miami CF. The landmark performance also marked the stadium's first-ever concert sellout, drawing more than 24,000 fans and launching a new era of premier live entertainment in Miami.

About the Inter Miami CF Facilities:

Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park

Nu Stadium is South Florida's newest world-class venue for year-round sports and entertainment, serving as the home of reigning MLS champions Inter Miami CF. Inaugurated on April 4, 2026, in front of a packed house, the 26,700-seat state-of-the-art stadium located in the heart of Miami is designed to host a wide range of premium events, including international fútbol matches, concerts, and corporate and private gatherings. Built to provide the best fan experience, Nu Stadium features a unified seating bowl enhancing crowd energy, the largest Team Store in MLS, and iconic grand staircases that open into a 360-degree open-air concourse with panoramic views of downtown Miami and Miami Freedom Park - the largest active real estate development in Miami, set to include the largest new public park in the City of Miami in generations the Jorge Mas Canosa Park alongside retail, dining, entertainment, youth fields, and more. Located adjacent to Miami International Airport and steps from the Miami Intermodal Center, Nu Stadium offers unmatched accessibility for fans and visitors alike. For more information, please visit www.nustadium.com.

Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

Inter Miami CF Stadium is located adjacent to the Club's Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale and has a capacity of 21,500 fans. Inter Miami CF Stadium served as the primary home for the Club's First Team throughout its first six seasons and was the site where Inter Miami secured its historic first MLS Cup title in 2025. Inter Miami CF Stadium hosts the matches of the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Inter Miami CF II, as well as matches from the Inter Miami Academy teams, international events, community events, and more.

Florida Blue Training Center

The Club's state-of-the-art training center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Blue Training Center, boasts six natural grass fields and one turf field for its professional and youth players. The 50,000-square-foot facility is the home for all of the Club's teams, ranging from the U7 Academy team up to the MLS First Team.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.